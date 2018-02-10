Police delayed in saving Ebony – Eyewitness

news

An eyewitness has revealed that police officers were very slow in their effort to save Ebony Reigns and her the two other victims who were involved in an accident on Thursday night.

The dancehall diva died on the Sunyani-Kumasi road on Thursday, February 8, while returning from Accra after going to see her mother who had come into the country from abroad.

READ ALSO: Ebony Reigns A tribute to a young lady whose only crime was sinning differently

According to an eyewitness, Frank Akwasi Kyei, who was on the VIP bus that collided with the Jeep in which popular songstress, was traveling leading to her death, policemen who arrived to save the victims only had one cutlass and a small axe and they spent about one hour before they could retrieve the already dead victims.

“We placed a distress call to the Police and Fire Service but they did not arrive on time. When the police arrived, they had a single cutlass and a small axe which they used in cutting the mangled vehicle to rescue the victims who had been badly injured. They spent more than one hour to retrieve a single soul.”

Ebony who would have turned 21 on February 16, was set to fly out of Ghana to the US on Friday, February 9 for a show but death denied her that move.