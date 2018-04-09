news

One of Ghana's favourite wordsmiths, Elom Adablah 'E.L' has finally released the much-anticipated music video for his Afrobeats single, titled "Overdose".

The mid-tempo jam which dropped in October last year has enjoyed mainstream success and by popular request, the VoNation record label frontman has shot a visual for it.

The song produced by US-based Ghanaian record producer, Pee On Da Beats (the same producer who worked on E.L's mega-hit, titled "Koko"), comes with a top-hole video shot in the United Kingdom.

E.L recruited directors; Trebla and Wowa for "Overdose" film and features a cameo appearance from a top UK Vlogger, Mettisse Nicole Campbell.

Enjoy the video exclusively on Pulse.com.gh and don't forget to share your candid views with us.