Rapper Lyrical Joe launches maiden album "KILL"

news

Up and coming Hip-hop artiste and the frontliner of Ghalatrava Records, Joseph Gamor known as Lyrical Joe has officially launched his maiden album christened, "KILL" (King In limelight) in a grand style.

The event, which took place at Ahara Studios, Spintex in Accra on Saturday, April 28, was attended massively by top industry players and fans.

Lyrical Joe was introduced by Nana Foxy, a PR at Boom Entertainment/Ghalatrava records.

The young artiste told the press that "KILL" is to push the culture forward to the limits where English, Pidgin and Hip-hop in Ghana will be recognised globally.

The album has 25 songs featuring Flowking Stone, Guru, Gemini, Kojo Bentil, Shaike Munzoo, Toffdwag and Minister Nae.

Most of the songs were recorded in Accra Ghana at Ghallatrava Studios situated at the Boom Entertainment premises at Haatso.

All the tracks were produced, mixed and mastered by DDT, Phredxter, Master Gazy and Force Beat, with the exception of ‘Ghana Boy’ which was mastered by UBeat.



"KILL" is available on all online music stores.