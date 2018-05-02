Home > Entertainment > Music >

Rapper Lyrical Joe launches maiden album "KILL"


Photos Lyrical Joe launches maiden album "KILL" in grand style

Lyrical Joe  has officially launched his maiden album christened, "KILL" (King In limelight) in a grand style.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Up and coming Hip-hop artiste and the frontliner of Ghalatrava Records, Joseph Gamor known as Lyrical Joe  has officially launched his maiden album christened, "KILL" (King In limelight) in a grand style.

The event, which took place at Ahara Studios, Spintex in Accra on Saturday, April 28, was attended massively by top industry players and fans.

Lyrical Joe was introduced by Nana Foxy, a PR at Boom Entertainment/Ghalatrava records.

Lyrical Joe play Lyrical Joe

READ MORE: Social media users 'mock' Shatta Wale over new video

The young artiste told the press that "KILL" is to  push the culture forward to the limits where English, Pidgin and  Hip-hop in Ghana will be recognised globally.

Lyrical Joe play Lyrical Joe

 

The album has 25 songs featuring Flowking Stone, Guru, Gemini, Kojo Bentil, Shaike Munzoo, Toffdwag and Minister Nae.

Most of the songs were recorded in Accra Ghana at Ghallatrava Studios situated at the Boom Entertainment premises at Haatso.

All the tracks were produced, mixed and mastered by DDT, Phredxter, Master Gazy and Force Beat, with the exception of ‘Ghana Boy’ which was mastered by UBeat.

"KILL" is available on all online music stores.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Epixode: Singer's "3nity" album available on Onbarz Epixode Singer's "3nity" album available on Onbarz
Nsuo Kojo King: Rapper drops big budget video for “I No Dey See You Self” Nsuo Kojo King Rapper drops big budget video for “I No Dey See You Self”
Olamide: Nigerian star goes 'crazy' over Shatta Wale's "Gringo" Olamide Nigerian star goes 'crazy' over Shatta Wale's "Gringo"
Zylofon Music: Label apologises to Rex Omar over copyright infringement Zylofon Music Label apologises to Rex Omar over copyright infringement
"Great You Are": AF Benjamin to inject 'life' into the Gospel scene with new single (Listen) "Great You Are" AF Benjamin to inject 'life' into the Gospel scene with new single (Listen)
'Gringo': Social media users 'mock' Shatta Wale over new video 'Gringo' Social media users 'mock' Shatta Wale over new video

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Nsuo Kojo King - I No Dey See You Self Music Video Nsuo Kojo King - I No Dey See You Self
Music Video: Adepa - Condemn Music Video Adepa - Condemn
Audio: Shatta Wale - Gringo Audio Shatta Wale - Gringo



Top Articles

1 Olamide Nigerian star goes 'crazy' over Shatta Wale's "Gringo"bullet
2 'Gringo' Social media users 'mock' Shatta Wale over new videobullet
3 New Music Sarkodie - Brighter Day feat. Akwaboah & Obrafuor (Prod....bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
5 Hitmaker If you are not a fraud boy it will be hard to succeed...bullet
6 Police affair Berimah Kusi hooks up with Kofi Sarpong on...bullet
7 New Music DJ Breezy - Kimpinstik feat. Dahlin Gage & Medikal...bullet
8 VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each;...bullet
9 Zylofon Music Label apologises to Rex Omar over...bullet
10 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet

Related Articles

New Music Shatta Wale - Gringo
Adepa Self-acclaimed Dancehall queens should watch out for me - Singer
New Music Deon Boakye - Malaika (Remix) feat. Kelvyn Boy (Prod. by Jeri Beatz)
Mike Akox Ghanaian singer 'outclasses' Jamaican star Kranium at sold-out concert in Sydney
Hitmaker If you are not a fraud boy it will be hard to succeed in Ghana's music industry- B.ryt

Top Videos

1 Audio Shatta Wale - Gringobullet
2 Music Video Adepa - Condemnbullet
3 Music Video Stonebwoy - Tomorrowbullet
4 Video Kofi Kinaata - Playbullet
5 Video Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
6 Video Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Baby Jetbullet
7 Video Deon Boakye - Ma Warebullet
8 Music Video Nsuo Kojo King - I No Dey See You Selfbullet
9 Video Strongman - Life Freestylebullet
10 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet

Music

Mike Akox reportedly 'outclassed' popular Jamaican Reggae artiste Kranium with a stupendous performance in a sold-out concert at Oxford Arts Factory in Sydney (Australia).
Mike Akox Ghanaian singer 'outclasses' Jamaican star Kranium at sold-out concert in Sydney
Deon Boakye - Malaika (Remix) feat. Kelvyn Boy (Prod. by Jeri Beatz)
New Music Deon Boakye - Malaika (Remix) feat. Kelvyn Boy (Prod. by Jeri Beatz)
Adepa
Adepa Self-acclaimed Dancehall queens should watch out for me - Singer
Shatta Wale - Gringo
New Music Shatta Wale - Gringo