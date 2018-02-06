Rising musician Sly announces debut single, drops Jan. 9

news

Ghana music industry has had a new addition to its numerous talents and it’s no other than rising musician, Sly.

The Dream Factory and Dripzmuzik label signed Afrobeats performer has announced his presence with his debut single under the labels, titled “Hold You”.

The concept of the song, according to Sly, is about love but not the same old love stories we always share. This time, there’s a twist.

“The song talks about a lady friend who wants more love as a spouse than a friend so this is me telling her that's not really possible. But, we can still have our fun in the little ways we already know,” Sly told Pulse.com.gh in an interview.

On what makes this particular song unique from the myriad of songs already piled in the system, he says: “It's simple. Almost all the songs out there is a love song. This one is an ‘anti-love song’ (laughs).”

He assured fans that they should expect a surprise since he is a multi-talented musician.

“Well, I started as a rapper. But, due to how quick the system changes when it comes to showbiz. I thought I should learn more than I know myself for.

So I do English rap, two rap, singing and a little bit of Ragga-Dancehall, and I always kill it.

So, you see there are more than one versions of me you should expect.”

Sly’s debut single is produced by B2 and it’s scheduled for release on Friday, January 9.