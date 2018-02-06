Home > Entertainment > Music >

Rising musician Sly announces debut single, drops Jan. 9


Sly Rising musician announces debut single, drops Jan. 9

Rising musician, Sly has announced his debut single titled "Hold You".

  • Published:
Sly play

Sly
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghana music industry has had a new addition to its numerous talents and it’s no other than rising musician, Sly.

The Dream Factory and Dripzmuzik label signed Afrobeats performer has announced his presence with his debut single under the labels, titled “Hold You”.

The concept of the song, according to Sly, is about love but not the same old love stories we always share. This time, there’s a twist.

“The song talks about a lady friend who wants more love as a spouse than a friend so this is me telling her that's not really possible. But, we can still have our fun in the little ways we already know,” Sly told Pulse.com.gh in an interview.

play Sly's "Hold You" cover artwork (Facebook)

 

On what makes this particular song unique from the myriad of songs already piled in the system, he says: “It's simple. Almost all the songs out there is a love song. This one is an ‘anti-love song’ (laughs).”

He assured fans that they should expect a surprise since he is a multi-talented musician.

“Well, I started as a rapper. But, due to how quick the system changes when it comes to showbiz. I thought I should learn more than I know myself for.

So I do English rap, two rap, singing and a little bit of Ragga-Dancehall, and I always kill it.

So, you see there are more than one versions of me you should expect.”

Sly’s debut single is produced by B2 and it’s scheduled for release on Friday, January 9.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Asumadu: Rapper replies Strongman's "Charcoal" with "Firewood" (LISTEN) Asumadu Rapper replies Strongman's "Charcoal" with "Firewood" (LISTEN)
Ahkan: Afrobeats singer releases "Amina" video trailer to mark birthday Ahkan Afrobeats singer releases "Amina" video trailer to mark birthday
VMA: Full list of nominees for 2018 Volta Music Awards VMA Full list of nominees for 2018 Volta Music Awards
New Music: M3dal & FaReed - Notin Dey (Prod. by Senyo Cue) New Music M3dal & FaReed - Notin Dey (Prod. by Senyo Cue)
Music Video: Lokal - Ghana Must Go Music Video Lokal - Ghana Must Go
Ghanaian Musician: Daddy Lumba sues impostor for pretending to be his son Ghanaian Musician Daddy Lumba sues impostor for pretending to be his son

Recommended Videos

Trailer: Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina Trailer Ahkan (Ruff N Smooth) - Amina
Video: Lokal - Ghana Must Go Video Lokal - Ghana Must Go
Video: eShun - Fa Me Kor Video eShun - Fa Me Kor



Top Articles

1 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
2 Kuami Eugene Singer accused of sampling latest song "Confusion"bullet
3 King Of Accra Record producer launches online beat shopbullet
4 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet
5 Noella Wiyaala 'I couldn’t attract boys because of my masculine...bullet
6 Nana Yaa - My Hunny (Prod. by Citruss Beatzz)bullet
7 Photos This is the Rolls Royce Zylofon Media CEO plans to...bullet
8 Music Video eShun - Fa Me Korbullet
9 VMA Full list of nominees for 2018 Volta Music Awardsbullet
10 Ahkan Afrobeats singer releases "Amina" video trailer...bullet

Related Articles

VMA Full list of nominees for 2018 Volta Music Awards
New Music M3dal & FaReed - Notin Dey (Prod. by Senyo Cue)
Music Video Lokal - Ghana Must Go
Otuntu Singer makes shocking revelations about dad in latest song "Popee"
Music Video eShun - Fa Me Kor
King Of Accra Record producer launches online beat shop
Music Video E.L - Pay Like A Boss
Kuami Eugene Singer accused of sampling latest song "Confusion"

Top Videos

1 Music Video Sidiki Diabaté - Fais moi confiancebullet
2 Video eShun - Fa Me Korbullet
3 Video Kuami Eugene - Confusionbullet
4 Video Medikal - For You feat. Bisa Kdeibullet
5 Grammy Awards Fuse ODG wins first Grammys for Ghanabullet
6 Video E.L - Pay Like A Bossbullet
7 Video Juni Hype - Giver of Lifebullet
8 Video Sarkodie - Light It Up feat. Big Narstie & Jaysobullet
9 Video Lokal - Ghana Must Gobullet
10 Video Joint 77 - Otophistabullet

Music

Otuntu - Popee (Prod. by Methmix)
Otuntu Singer makes shocking revelations about dad in latest song "Popee"
E.L - Pay Like A Boss
Music Video E.L - Pay Like A Boss
Samklef - Skelebe feat. Akon
Music Video Samklef - Skelebe feat. Akon
Dada Hafco - Fault of a Woman feat. Afriyie Wutah (Prod. by DDT)
Dada Hafco Singer might incur the wrath of feminists with latest song "Fault of a Woman"