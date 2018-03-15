Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ruff N Smooth hasn’t split - Manager debunks rumours


Theophilus Amoah Baah Ruff N Smooth hasn’t split - Manager debunks rumours

Ruff N Smooth with manager play

Ruff N Smooth with manager
Manager of Ghanaian Hiplife and Afrobeats group, Ruff N Smooth, has rubbished rumours about the group going their separate ways.

According to Theophilus Amoah Baah, the group is ‘intact’ but will continue to embark on individual projects.

Theophilus told Pulse.com.gh in an exclusive interview that nothing prohibits the group from embarking on individual projects hence, the rumours are void.

“The group is intact as against the perception out there that Ruff N Smooth is no more.

The individual members of the group are doing solo projects for now, which all other groups in the world do,” he said.

play Ruff N Smooth's manager Theophilus Baah (Supplied)

He cited Gramps Morgan and R2Bees as a few groups who allow its members to embark on individual projects so he sees nothing wrong with Ruff N Smooth’s decision.

“Gramps Morgan of the Morgan Heritage can come out with a solo album and later join the group for collaborative projects. Even here in Ghana, Hiplife group R2Bees made up of Mugeez and Omar Sterling sometimes embark on solo projects.

Sometimes when individuals in a group do a solo project it allows one to express himself well as well as exploring and developing their talents.”

He further revealed that the group has a show in Holland in April and will also release singles together.

“The group Ruff N Smooth has a show in the Holland in early April, which confirms that the group is intact, while each of them embarks on their solo projects.

The group will also release singles in the cause of the year alongside their solo projects.”

Ruff N Smooth is made up of Ahkan and Bullet, the manager of late Afro-Dancehall songstress Ebony Reigns.

They dropped their last single, titled “Shaba” in 2016 and have not done anything together since then.

