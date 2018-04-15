He saw off competition from self-acclaimed Dancehall king Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to win the award.
He won with his popular single "My own."
Other artistes who were nominated in this category include: songstress, Article Wan and Mzvee.
"Feels good to be here after a decade plus," Samini said after he was presented with his award, a comment many say is a reminder that he is senior in the Dancehall industry.