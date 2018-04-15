news

Samini has won the Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

He saw off competition from self-acclaimed Dancehall king Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy to win the award.

He won with his popular single "My own."

Other artistes who were nominated in this category include: songstress, Article Wan and Mzvee.

"Feels good to be here after a decade plus," Samini said after he was presented with his award, a comment many say is a reminder that he is senior in the Dancehall industry.