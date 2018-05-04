Home > Entertainment > Music >

Shatta Wale begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo'


Shatta Wale Singer begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo'

Shatta Wale has begged Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to at least hashtag his new song.

shatta Wale and Prez Akuffo Addo play shatta Wale and Prez Akuffo Addo
Zylofon Music signed artiste Shatta Wale has begged Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to at least hashtag his new song, titled "Gringo" on Twitter.

The singer in a tweet on Friday, May 4, begged Nana Addo saying "Honourable ministers are saying #Gringo Mr President @NAkufoAddo can you please in the name of the Lord hashtag #Gringo? You have worked so much your Excellency! You need it. God bless you God bless Ghana."

 

Shatta Wale’s ‘Gringo’ and its accompanying video has sparked conversation on social media with mix reactions from music lovers.

The video has garnered over 700,000 streams on YouTube in just a week.

Nana Akufo-Addo last year invited the controversial artiste to the Flagstaff House (now Jubilee House) on the occasion of his birthday where the two spoke about developing the entertainment industry.

