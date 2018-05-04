Shatta Wale begs Nana Addo to talk about 'Gringo'

Shatta Wale has begged Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to at least hashtag his new song.
The singer in a tweet on Friday, May 4, begged Nana Addo saying "Honourable ministers are saying #Gringo Mr President @NAkufoAddo can you please in the name of the Lord hashtag #Gringo? You have worked so much your Excellency! You need it. God bless you God bless Ghana."
The video has garnered over 700,000 streams on YouTube in just a week.
Nana Akufo-Addo last year invited the controversial artiste to the Flagstaff House (now Jubilee House) on the occasion of his birthday where the two spoke about developing the entertainment industry.