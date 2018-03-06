Shatta Wale to release song to celebrate VGMA comeback

news

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has hinted of his plans to release a song to celebrate his comeback into the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

Shatta Wale was blacklisted from the VGMAs, Ghana's oldest and most consistent music awards scheme, after several altercations with the organisers, Charter House Ghana.

It has been four years since his last nominations, which saw him win the ultimate "Artiste of the Year" award, Shatta has received multiple nominations for this year's edition.

Nominated alongside Sarkodie, Ebony, Stonebwoy and Joe Mettle for the "Artiste Of The Year" award and five other categories, Shatta Wale has welcomed the news of his reinstatement with excitement.

Speaking on Peace FM's Entertainment Review he revealed his plans to record a special song about the VGMAs.

" I'm happy to be back to the VGMAs, I will soon record a song about my comeback," Shatta told Kwesi Aboagye, the show host.

Shatta Wale's comeback is expected to bring more competition to the awards scheme as he is considered a very formidable contender.