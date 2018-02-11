She told me in my dreams she is going home – Ebony’s sister

news

The elder sister of Ebony Reigns, Happy Foriwaa Opoku-Kwarteng, has disclosed that it is possible the dancehall diva knew her time on earth was up, because of the unusual way she planned her last trip.

Speaking in an interview on GHOne, Happy narrated her dream she had had prior to the accident, where she saw Ebony at an event, and after her performance, Ebony had asked that they head home together.

Happy said: “I saw her in my dream this morning. In the dream, she had a show and I was right beside her. In the course of the performance, she saw me in the crowd and stopped performing, so everybody was looking at the direction which she was looking at when she stopped performing.”

“So right after the show, she walked straight to me and requested we go home. I wondered why she wanted us to go home at the time of performance. She insisted we go home with so much joy in her eyes.”

“I told her to take the lead since the dress I was wearing wasn’t good for me,” she added.

“If only I had known I would have told her to wait for me but since I told her to take the lead, she indeed took the lead”.

“I had missed calls from friends around 4 am, so I was wondering why they could call me at that time. The news was confirmed by my dad about her demise”.

Speaking further she revealed that was the only time Ohemaa(Ebony Reigns) had travelled to Sunyani by road.

“It seems she knew she was going to die because she did the unusual”.

Ebony Reigns would have turned 21 on 16th February, two days after her mum’s birthday.

Ebony died in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road on Thursday, February 8, while returning from Accra after going to see her mother who had come into the country from abroad.