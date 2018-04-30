Home > Entertainment > Music >

Social media users 'mock' Shatta Wale over 'Gringo' video


Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale new video has cause a stir on social media, gets mocked over the video concept.

Shatta Wale premiered his first music video since he was signed on to Zylofon Media on Friday, April 27 2018.

The 7-minutes video was shot from the Blanco province in Texas, USA, at the Buggy Barn Museum. The video has a cast of intentionally acclaimed film actors.

The video was directed by internationally-recognised video director, Sesan, for Film Factory and produced by David Nguyen.

According to the management at Zylofon Media, Shatta Wale´s current video is expected to push both his brand and that of Zylofon up the hill.

Although the video has received a lot of positive vibes from his fans and some music lovers, others think the video will pass for a short movie than a music video.

Some social media users think the video could have been better if the about one-minute long prelude was not included.

