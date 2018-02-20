Start making cash from your creative works with Zylofon Cash

news

On Friday, February 16, 2018, the much anticipated Zylofon Cash was officially activated in a party session at the Zylofon Media headquarters in East Legon.

The event which had most influential media personalities and houses as well saw the attendance of the CEO Nana Appiah Mensah as well as most of the signed artistes.

Here’s How It Works

If you aspire to be a model, musician, actress, fashion designer, comedian, poet or any act you think you’re good at, all you need to do is to record a video of yourself in any form demonstrating your act, you might be called to participate in any of our projects and if there’s the need to engage the services of individuals that impress our review team, they will be recommended for possible engagement on contractual basis.

These uploaded contents, as well as existing materials in the form of music videos, comedy, movies, music, TV shows, and etc., can also be uploaded and monetised. The next step is, you visit zylofonmedia.com and click of Zylofon Dream. The Zylofon Dream categories will display various art departments; Music, Movies, acting, musician, television/radio personality, poetry, visual arts, models and comedy.

The next thing to do is to create a Zylofon Dream account and create a secure password. From here, you can now purchase a “scratch card” which will grant you access to upload the content. The cards are on sale at just 300 Ghana Cedis. They’re on sale at any of the Zylofon Media headquarters. There are also Zylofon Media shops in every region and city where the cards are on sale.

The scratch card grants you three (3) chances to upload any content of your choice among the categories. Contents that are uploaded will be reviewed by our review team and pushed to Zylofon Cash if it meets their expectation. Pornographic materials are prohibited. Zylofon Cash will earn you a decent amount of money per usage (0.02 Ghana Cedis) on your uploaded content till time memorial.

Here’s How To Register

Go to www.myzylofondream.com

Click on your preferred Talents Section

SIGN UP: Enter your email address

Enter your password

Fill your Biodata

SIGN IN

Scratch and enter the pin at the credit section

Upload your media content/media and press ENTER

Logout to close the interface.