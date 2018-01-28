Home > Entertainment > Music >

This is the Rolls Royce Zylofon plans to give Shatta Wale


Photos This is the Rolls Royce Zylofon Media CEO plans to give Shatta Wale

  • Published:
play Shatta Wale
Ghana’s fastest growing media brand, Zylofon Media, have reportedly signed dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, to a juicy deal.

play Nana Appiah Mensah, CEO, Zylofon Media

The 'Ayoo' hitmaker was enticed with $1.5million, a house and a luxurious car.

Well, the location of the house is not known yet, perhaps, the money is dancing in Shatta’s account—but nothing is known of what car the Freedom hitmaker will be given.

play Shatta Wale

 

However, Zylofon CEO Nana Appiah Mensah has hinted that the car would be a Rolls Royce.

The young CEO posted on his Instagram page: “The headlight of this RR looks like shatta wale’s eye, doesn’t it??”

play

Shatta Wale commented: “Chairman I swear u get eye ruff ..how did you kno    let me come for the keys pr3ko..shd I ..? @mn_appiah”

play

Our checks indicate that Rolls Roys cost between $872,740 – $1,003,200.

That’s between Ghs 3,940,421 – Ghs 4,529,448.

