Top 10 Ghanaian songs of February 2018

Let me walk you through 10 Ghanaian songs that made waves in February.

We are in the month of February – this means, we have just 10 months to end the year 2018.

But, that won’t stop Ghanaian music performers and tastemakers from releasing bangers.

The year started on a good note with many mainstream and up and coming musicians dropping bangers after bangers. And, more bangers keep dropping day by day.

February has been a fruitful month for most of the musicians.

Kelvyn Boy - Afrobeats play Kelvyn Boy (YouTube)

 

Late Ebony Reigns is enjoying massive airplay with her posthumous single, titled “Konkonsa Police”.

Captain Planet of 4×4 partially dominated the airwaves with his controversial single, titled “Akpeteshie”.

Strongman surprisingly earned a spot in the airwaves with “Baby Girl” featuring Kuami Eugene.

The likes of Ypee, Sarkodie, Luta, E.L, Kelvyn Boy, B4Bonah and Lil Win also enjoyed good airplay with their respective singles.

Let me walk you through 10 Ghanaian songs that made waves in February. Also, note that these are songs released between February 1 and 28, 2018.

THE LIST IS IN NO ORDER!

1. Luta - Dance With Me (Prod. by TipBeat)

 

2. Kelvyn Boy - Afrobeats (Prod. by PossiGee)

 

3. Lil Win - Akyire Asem (Prod. by Collins Tee)

 

4. Captain Planet (4×4) - Akpeteshie (Prod. by BeatBoss Tims)

 

5. Ypee - Mey3 Guy (Remix) feat. Sarkodie & Medikal (Prod. by Sick Beatz)

 

6. E.L - Joy (Prod. by Kuzie & E.L)

 

7. Sarkodie & B4Bonah - Sofo Moko (Fake Prophet) (Prod. by Zodiac)

 

8. Ebony - Konkonsa Police (Prod. by Citrus Beatz)

 

9. Strongman - Baby Girl feat. Kuami Eugene (Prod. by TubhaniMuzik)

 

10. Sarkodie - Check Your Pay (Prod. by MagNom)

 

