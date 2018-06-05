Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)

news

We are in June. This means we are halfway through the year. Be reminded that if you haven’t achieved half of your yearly goals, then you have a long way to go.

If you ask me, I would say 2018 has been a bad year as far as album releases are concerned.

It’s been 6 months and we have only four albums out on the music market. In mid-2017, the industry saw 19 albums on the market. But here we are with just four.

So far, only Bisa Kdei, Akwaboah, LJ and Epixode have released albums this year.

What could be going wrong? Is it because fans are not patronising the albums or what?

By the way, I present to you all the albums released in 2018 (thus far).

Please note that the list is in no order.

1. KILL by LJ (Lyrical Joe)

Rapper Joseph Gamor ‘Lyrical Joe’, who is signed unto Ghalatrava Records, released his debut album dubbed "KILL" (King In Limelight) in April this year.

The Hip-hop album, which happens to be his maiden project, is made up of 25 songs with features some top artistes including Guru, Flowking Stone and Gemini.

2. Matters of the Heart by Akwaboah

“Matters of the Heart”, Akwaboah’s maiden album under Sarkodie’s record label, SarkCess Music, was released in May this year.

It contains 12 tracks and features Sarkodie, Strongman, Seyi Shay, Efya and TXT.

Two tracks from the album (“Forget” feat. Strongman and “Hye Me Bo”) are making waves in the country.

3. Highlife Konnect by Bisa Kdei

Bisa Kdei’s “Highlife Konnect” is a classic masterpiece released in April this year.

The 15-track album features top artistes across Africa including Patoranking, Reekado Banks and Mayorkun from Nigerian, Mic Flammez from Togo, and OC Osilliation from Zambia.

4. 3NITY by Epixode

“3NITY”, Epixode’s second studio project, is his best masterpiece yet.

The 21-track which was released in April this year features Stonebwoy, Medikal, Yung L, Kurl Songx, Mel B, and other top artiste.

