Home > Entertainment > Music >

Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)


Pulse List Top Ghanaian albums of the year 2018 (thus far)

I present to you all the best albums released in 2018 (thus far).

  • Published:
Akwaboah play

Akwaboah
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

We are in June. This means we are halfway through the year. Be reminded that if you haven’t achieved half of your yearly goals, then you have a long way to go.

If you ask me, I would say 2018 has been a bad year as far as album releases are concerned.

It’s been 6 months and we have only four albums out on the music market. In mid-2017, the industry saw 19 albums on the market. But here we are with just four.

So far, only Bisa Kdei, Akwaboah, LJ and Epixode have released albums this year.

What could be going wrong? Is it because fans are not patronising the albums or what?

By the way, I present to you all the albums released in 2018 (thus far).

READ MORE: Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018

Please note that the list is in no order.

1. KILL by LJ (Lyrical Joe)

play KILL by LJ (Lyrical Joe)

 

Rapper Joseph Gamor ‘Lyrical Joe’, who is signed unto Ghalatrava Records, released his debut album dubbed "KILL" (King In Limelight) in April this year.

The Hip-hop album, which happens to be his maiden project, is made up of 25 songs with features some top artistes including Guru, Flowking Stone and Gemini.

STREAM HERE: "KILL"

2. Matters of the Heart by Akwaboah

play Akwaboah's "Matters of the Heart" album cover artwork

 

“Matters of the Heart”, Akwaboah’s maiden album under Sarkodie’s record label, SarkCess Music, was released in May this year.

It contains 12 tracks and features Sarkodie, Strongman, Seyi Shay, Efya and TXT.

Two tracks from the album (“Forget” feat. Strongman and “Hye Me Bo”) are making waves in the country.

STREAM HERE: "Matters of the Heart"

3. Highlife Konnect by Bisa Kdei

play Highlife Konnect by Bisa Kdei

 

Bisa Kdei’s “Highlife Konnect” is a classic masterpiece released in April this year.

The 15-track album features top artistes across Africa including Patoranking, Reekado Banks and Mayorkun from Nigerian, Mic Flammez from Togo, and OC Osilliation from Zambia.

STREAM HERE: "Highlife Konnect"

4. 3NITY by Epixode

play 3NITY by Epixode

 

“3NITY”, Epixode’s second studio project, is his best masterpiece yet.

The 21-track which was released in April this year features Stonebwoy, Medikal, Yung L, Kurl Songx, Mel B, and other top artiste.

STREAM HERE:  "3NITY"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

BET Awards 2018: Kwesi Arthur nominated for "Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act" award BET Awards 2018 Kwesi Arthur nominated for "Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act" award
Photos & Video: Wiyaala, Reggie 'N' Bollie rock Queen’s 92nd birthday party Photos & Video Wiyaala, Reggie 'N' Bollie rock Queen’s 92nd birthday party
Oops! New artiste to hit number one on YouTube in 24hrs has never happened before - Bullet Oops! New artiste to hit number one on YouTube in 24hrs has never happened before - Bullet
David Nicol-Sey: Meet the director behind iconic videos from Sarkodie, Ice Prince, DJ Neptune, Stanley Enow, others David Nicol-Sey Meet the director behind iconic videos from Sarkodie, Ice Prince, DJ Neptune, Stanley Enow, others
Pappy Kojo, Medikal: Rappers announce joint EP “Idi Amin 1971” with controversial cover artwork Pappy Kojo, Medikal Rappers announce joint EP “Idi Amin 1971” with controversial cover artwork
Video: Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trusting Video Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trusting

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trusting Music Video Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trusting
Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Fire Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Fire
Music Video: King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeez Music Video King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeez



Top Articles

1 BET Awards 2018 Kwesi Arthur nominated for "Viewers' Choice: Best New...bullet
2 Oops! New artiste to hit number one on YouTube in 24hrs has never...bullet
3 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
4 David Nicol-Sey Meet the director behind iconic videos from...bullet
5 Photos & Video Wiyaala, Reggie 'N' Bollie rock Queen’s 92nd...bullet
6 Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works with...bullet
7 Listen Ova Wise releases "Me & You"bullet
8 Pappy Kojo, Medikal Rappers announce joint EP “Idi Amin...bullet
9 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
10 New Music King Promise - CCTV feat. Mugeez & Sarkodie...bullet

Related Articles

BET Awards 2018 Kwesi Arthur nominated for "Viewers' Choice: Best New International Act" award
Photos & Video Wiyaala, Reggie 'N' Bollie rock Queen’s 92nd birthday party
First Klass United Kingdom-based record label officially signs Ghanaian artiste Obibini Takyi Jnr
David Nicol-Sey Meet the director behind iconic videos from Sarkodie, Ice Prince, DJ Neptune, Stanley Enow, others
Pappy Kojo, Medikal Rappers announce joint EP “Idi Amin 1971” with controversial cover artwork
Oops! New artiste to hit number one on YouTube in 24hrs has never happened before - Bullet
Video Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trusting
Exclusive E.L and Joey B hit the studio for new collabo
Listen Ova Wise releases "Me & You"

Top Videos

1 Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Firebullet
2 Music Video King Promise - CCTV feat. Sarkodie & Mugeezbullet
3 Audio Guilty Beatz - Akwaaba feat. Mr Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojobullet
4 Audio Riddim Boss - Body Fi Body feat. Shatta Wale, Patapaa, Feli Nunabullet
5 Audio Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Twobullet
6 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wo Ne Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
7 Audio Sarkodie - Hope (Brighter Day) feat. Obrafourbullet
8 Audio Stonebwoy - Dirty Enemies feat. Asamoah Gyanbullet
9 Music Video Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trustingbullet
10 Music Video DJ Mensah - Say I Do feat. Sarkodiebullet

Music

E.L and Joey B hit the studio for new collabo
Exclusive E.L and Joey B hit the studio for new collabo
First Klass United Kingdom-based record label officially signs Ghanaian artiste Obibini Takyi Jnr
Wakili
Wakili Afrobeats songstress out with new single "Today Today" featuring HV
Shatta Wale x Millitants
New Music Shatta Wale x Millitants - Thunder Fire