VGMA board is a bunch of idiots and hypocrites - Jupitar


Jupitar, who made some strides under the year in review was disappointed when the nomination list for the “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste & Song of the Year” categories were announced without a single slot for him.

Ghanaian Dancehall musician Michael Okine Mint ‘Jupitar’ has expressed disappointment in the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nomination board for snubbing him this year.

The “Enemies” hitmaker who made some strides under the year in review was disappointed when the nomination list for the “Reggae/Dancehall Artiste & Song of the Year” categories were announced without a single slot for him.

Thus, he took to Twitter Sunday, March 3, to jab the board using foul language.

“Y'all jokers, and you f**king up the game big time, so a song that won big in U.K. Didn't stand the chance for even just a nomination??? Don't even ask if I submitted” he tweeted upon seeing the list.

 

READ MORE: Wiyaala's VGMA nominees’ party snub is funny but serious issue

He further described the board as a ‘bunch of idiots and hypocrites’, adding that he submitted his works but was snubbed.

“VGMA board, y'all bunch of idiots and hypocrites, I f**king submitted this time and it was a song that actually won big in U.K. (Clowns ), keep it up.”

 

He is not the only artiste who has criticised the board. Wiyaala, Gallaxy, among other artistes have weighed in on the controversy.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

