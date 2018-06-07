news

Musician Wanlov the Kubolor has released his version of Donald Glover’s political hit song “This is America”.

Wanlov’s version, titled “Dis Be Ghana”, took aim at the hypocrisy among Ghanaians and how politicians are making money off the sweats of the people.

READ MORE: Sarkodie reacts to Kwesi Nyantakyi's 'taking over the country' exposé

He first jabbed music fans who were pressuring artistes to perform a Ghanaian version of “This is America” after Nigeria’s Falz’s version "This is Nigeria" went viral.

He claimed in the 3:20 minutes song that Ghanaians love ‘copy and paste’ than being unique.

READ MORE: E.L expresses shock over Anas exposé

Wanlov further dropped more bombs about the $1.2b National ID cards project, Anas’ latest exposé "Number 12" which involves GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi, Nana Addo, Dr Bawumia and other top politicians and football officials.

Wanlov also talked about the fact the bad roads took the life of Afro-Dancehall star Ebony Reigns, how the government has been ignorant about it and the dubious strategies they use to rob Ghanaians.

The US Military Base, LGBT, Madina-Atomic explosion, fraud and other vital political issues were captured in the song.

Listen to the full song below.