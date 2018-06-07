Wanlov, a creative genius, takes on Ghanaians in latest song "Dis Be Ghana".
Wanlov’s version, titled “Dis Be Ghana”, took aim at the hypocrisy among Ghanaians and how politicians are making money off the sweats of the people.
He first jabbed music fans who were pressuring artistes to perform a Ghanaian version of “This is America” after Nigeria’s Falz’s version "This is Nigeria" went viral.
Wanlov further dropped more bombs about the $1.2b National ID cards project, Anas’ latest exposé "Number 12" which involves GFA president Kwesi Nyantakyi, Nana Addo, Dr Bawumia and other top politicians and football officials.
Wanlov also talked about the fact the bad roads took the life of Afro-Dancehall star Ebony Reigns, how the government has been ignorant about it and the dubious strategies they use to rob Ghanaians.
The US Military Base, LGBT, Madina-Atomic explosion, fraud and other vital political issues were captured in the song.
Listen to the full song below.