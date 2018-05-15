WATCH: Anas uses Kojo Antwi's hit song for new exposé teaser

news

Anas Aremeyaw Anas' upcoming investigative piece scheduled for screening in June, 2018, gets interesting as he drops a wild teaser featuring a popular song by Highlife legend Kojo Antwi.

The investigative journalist on Monday April 14 released a teaser of his exposé dubbed “Number 12” featuring a Gospel-like track titled “Me Tonko” performed by Kojo Antwi.

He dropped the teaser on Facebook with the caption: “Promo for those who want to run to court, no names would be mentioned, but beware “the ides of June would come”. #Number12.”

The teaser features a curvaceous lady who walks into a storey-building and uses an elevator to the 12th floor while making a call to an unknown person.

"Number 12” exposé will be screened in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi between June 6 and June 16 to afford residents the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the undercover journalist whose avowed goal is ‘name, shame and jail’.

Watch the teaser below.