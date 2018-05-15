WATCH: Anas uses Kojo Antwi's hit song for new exposé teaser

Anas' latest exposé gets interesting as he uses Kojo Antwi's hit single, "Me Tonko" for the teaser for upcoming investigative piece.
The investigative journalist on Monday April 14 released a teaser of his exposé dubbed “Number 12” featuring a Gospel-like track titled “Me Tonko” performed by Kojo Antwi.
He dropped the teaser on Facebook with the caption: “Promo for those who want to run to court, no names would be mentioned, but beware “the ides of June would come”. #Number12.”
READ MORE: Bigail - Kofi Papa feat. Cash Two (Prod. by Cash Two)
"Number 12” exposé will be screened in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale and Takoradi between June 6 and June 16 to afford residents the opportunity to appreciate the efforts of the undercover journalist whose avowed goal is ‘name, shame and jail’.
Watch the teaser below.