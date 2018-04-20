Home > Entertainment > Music >

Weed smoking brings out the best in me - Singer opens up


Rootikal Swagger

According to Rootikal Swagger, smoking even brings out the best in him, and he cant's sing well if he doesn't smoke.

Rootikal Swagger play

Rootikal Swagger
A prospective Ghanaian reggae/Dancehall and Afro-pop artiste, Richard Quittoo, known by his stage name Rootikal Swagger, has revealed a hard-truth about himself which most of the artistes refuse to open up when it's been put to them.



In an interview with  Arnold Mensah Elavanyo on 'Vibes In 5', the 'Jah Nuh Lie' singer was not afraid to ignore a question which was put to him either he smokes or not, but the singer couldn’t deny that, but boldly said yes he smokes.

play Rootikal Swagger

READ MORE: Shatta Michy deserves Shatta Wale's beatings - Counsellor

"I grew up smoking, if don't smoke I can't sing, it gives me more vibes, it raises the elements in me to be more creative and it brings out the best in me. To me, smoking is not a bad thing but too much of everything is bad" he said.

3Tymz Vibration Recordz signee has released two bangers this year, 'Jah Nuh Lie' and 'No More Fara', the 'Fara' is a Dagbani language been spoken by the Dagombas and it literally means 'Poverty', which he featured award-winning songstress, Sherifa Gunu, who sang her part in Dagomba and a new beautiful Afropop/Dancehall diva, Zendimah, who sang hers in Frafra.

