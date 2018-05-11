Zylofon executive jabs Stonebwoy for playing cheap gigs

news

Willi Roi, the A&R for Artiste Development at Zylofon Media, has called out the company’s label artiste Stonebwoy on social media.

Willi Roi has said Zylofon Media will not go hard on Stonebwoy but will leave him to realise he has walked a path of failure, Ghanafuo.com reports.

Stonebwoy, in a recent interview indicated that people who will want to work with him should contact his manager instead of Zylofon Media for business.

In a series of posts on social media, Willi Roi has indicated that Stonebwoy is a cheap artiste and only thinks of performing at cheap gigs for money.

He indicated that while Shatta Wale is shooting good music videos and making life better for himself, Stonebwoy continues to live in the past and is playing cheap gigs that do not give him anything.

See the thread here;