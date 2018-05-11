Home > Entertainment > Music >

Zylofon executive jabs Stonebwoy for playing cheap gigs


Willi Roi Zylofon executive jabs Stonebwoy for playing cheap gigs

Willi Roi has said Zylofon Media will not go hard on Stonebwoy but will leave him to realise he has walked a path of failure.

  • Published:
Stonebwoy play Stonebwoy
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Willi Roi, the A&R for Artiste Development at Zylofon Media, has called out the company’s label artiste Stonebwoy on social media.

Willi Roi has said Zylofon Media will not go hard on Stonebwoy but will leave him to realise he has walked a path of failure, Ghanafuo.com reports.

Stonebwoy, in a recent interview indicated that people who will want to work with him should contact his manager instead of Zylofon Media for business.

play Willi Roi

READ MORE: Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host

In a series of posts on social media, Willi Roi has indicated that Stonebwoy is a cheap artiste and only thinks of performing at cheap gigs for money.

He indicated that while Shatta Wale is shooting good music videos and making life better for himself, Stonebwoy continues to live in the past and is playing cheap gigs that do not give him anything.

See the thread here;

play Willi Roi's post

 

play Willi Roi's post

 

play Willi Roi's post

 

play Willi Roi's post
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Quarme Zaggy - Totofiifii Music Video Quarme Zaggy - Totofiifii
Change of venue: Ghana Music Awards UK 2018 launches in Ghana May 18 Change of venue Ghana Music Awards UK 2018 launches in Ghana May 18
Photos: Rapper O’BKAY turns 25 today Photos Rapper O’BKAY turns 25 today
Empire Entertainment: Organisers of Ghana Meets Naija concert drop Shatta Wale for the first time in 5 years Empire Entertainment Organisers of Ghana Meets Naija concert drop Shatta Wale for the first time in 5 years
Photos: Stonebwoy, Patapaa, Kuami Eugene, King Promise spearhead 2018 Ghana Meets Naija Photos Stonebwoy, Patapaa, Kuami Eugene, King Promise spearhead 2018 Ghana Meets Naija
Revelation: Davido tells why he has no song with Wizkid Revelation Davido tells why he has no song with Wizkid

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Quarme Zaggy - Totofiifii Music Video Quarme Zaggy - Totofiifii
Video: Maccasio - Mma (Mom) feat. Ahmed Adams Video Maccasio - Mma (Mom) feat. Ahmed Adams
Video: Haywaya - Odo Yewu Video Haywaya - Odo Yewu



Top Articles

1 Empire Entertainment Organisers of Ghana Meets Naija concert drop Shatta...bullet
2 Photos Stonebwoy, Patapaa, Kuami Eugene, King Promise spearhead 2018...bullet
3 Shatta Wale Singer finally explains the concept of "Gringo"bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of January 2018bullet
5 Music Video Ras Kuuku - Wobullet
6 Ghana DJ Awards 2018 Ebony's DJ, Hypeman, DJ Vyrusky, DJ...bullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 Revelation Davido tells why he has no song with Wizkidbullet
9 VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4...bullet
10 New Music Flowking Stone - Opana feat. Shatta Wale...bullet

Related Articles

Music Video Quarme Zaggy - Totofiifii
Change of venue Ghana Music Awards UK 2018 launches in Ghana May 18
Photos Rapper O’BKAY turns 25 today
Empire Entertainment Organisers of Ghana Meets Naija concert drop Shatta Wale for the first time in 5 years
Photos Stonebwoy, Patapaa, Kuami Eugene, King Promise spearhead 2018 Ghana Meets Naija
Revelation Davido tells why he has no song with Wizkid
Rapper E.L 'hurt' when Sarkodie left him out of Cassper Nyovest collaboration list
Shatta Wale Singer finally explains the concept of "Gringo"
New Music Baroe - Ma Br3 (I Taya) (Prod. by BeatMonsta)
WATCH Maccasio drops "Mma" music video ahead of Mother's Day celebration

Top Videos

1 Music Video Shatta Wale - Gringobullet
2 Audio Kwesi Arthur & Juls - Maintainbullet
3 Video Kofi Kinaata - Playbullet
4 Audio Shatta Wale - Gringobullet
5 Video Maccasio - Mma (Mom) feat. Ahmed Adamsbullet
6 Audio Yaa Pono - Obia Wone Master feat. Stonebwoybullet
7 Trailer Berimah Kusi - Afa feat. Kofi Sarpongbullet
8 Music Video Quarme Zaggy - Totofiifiibullet
9 Audio Stonebwoy -  Tomorrowbullet
10 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee &...bullet

Music

Rapper E.L
Rapper E.L 'hurt' when Sarkodie left him out of Cassper Nyovest collaboration list
Baroe - Ma Br3 (I Taya) (Prod. by BeatMonsta)
New Music Baroe - Ma Br3 (I Taya) (Prod. by BeatMonsta)
Maccasio in Mma music video
WATCH Maccasio drops "Mma" music video ahead of Mother's Day celebration
Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale
Dancehall King Stonebwoy will collaborate with Shatta Wale should he request