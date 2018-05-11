Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100sec in bed - TV host

news

Actress and TV host Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa 'Afia Schwarzenegger' has descended on entertainment show host Akwasi Aboagye for accusing her of sleeping with Fadda Dickson.

According to her, the man has been hating her after she bluntly told him his manhood is small and the fact that it is bad he does not last for long in bed, Ghanafuo.com reports.

In a post on Instagram, the self-acclaimed Queen of Comedy indicated that Akwasi Aboagye was bad mouthing her and spreading false rumours that she slept with Fadda Dickson hence reason why she was poached to Okay FM from Kasapa FM.

She said (unedited) “Dear Mr Akwasi Aboagye

You see the evil men do live after them..STOP TELLING PEOPLE THAT FADDA DICKSON HAD SEX WITH ME And Brought Me To Okay FM…Stop telling people i nearly collapsed Ok fm becos of my affair with Fadda..

The only person i have had sex with in this industry is You Akwasi Aboagye (Venue:Rexmar Hotel Santasi) that i had to dump due to your small dick n poor performance in bed…i really thought you have outgrown the pain but since you want to discuss me n humiliate me with your lies on every table…Let me publicly apologise for hurting ur ego as a man by telling the truth but i swear to God i don't like small dicks n cant entertain 100 secs man…..curse yourself with Antoa if i am lying

LEAVE ME ALONE AKWASI ABOAGYE!!!! And oh by the way Political Police on tv Africa/Dstv channel 362 airs at 8pm tonight…don't miss it!!!”.