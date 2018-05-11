Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100sec in bed - TV host


Afia Schwarzenegger Akwasi Aboagye has a small d*ck, lasts 100 seconds in bed - TV host

Afia Schwarzenegger has descended on entertainment show host Akwasi Aboagye for accusing her of sleeping with Fadda Dickson.

  • Published:
Afia Schwarzenegger play Afia Schwarzenegger
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actress and TV host Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa 'Afia Schwarzenegger' has descended on entertainment show host Akwasi Aboagye for accusing her of sleeping with Fadda Dickson.

According to her, the man has been hating her after she bluntly told him his manhood is small and the fact that it is bad he does not last for long in bed, Ghanafuo.com reports.

In a post on Instagram, the self-acclaimed Queen of Comedy indicated that Akwasi Aboagye was bad mouthing her and spreading false rumours that she slept with Fadda Dickson hence reason why she was poached to Okay FM from Kasapa FM.

play Akwasi Aboagye

 

READ MORE: Prophet explains why Castro is not dead

She said (unedited) “Dear Mr Akwasi Aboagye

You see the evil men do live after them..STOP TELLING PEOPLE THAT FADDA DICKSON HAD SEX WITH ME And Brought Me To Okay FM…Stop telling people i nearly collapsed Ok fm becos of my affair with Fadda..

The only person i have had sex with in this industry is You Akwasi Aboagye (Venue:Rexmar Hotel Santasi) that i had to dump due to your small dick n poor performance in bed…i really thought you have outgrown the pain but since you want to discuss me n humiliate me with your lies on every table…Let me publicly apologise for hurting ur ego as a man by telling the truth but i swear to God i don't like small dicks n cant entertain 100 secs man…..curse yourself with Antoa if i am lying

LEAVE ME ALONE AKWASI ABOAGYE!!!! And oh by the way Political Police on tv Africa/Dstv channel 362 airs at 8pm tonight…don't miss it!!!”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Photo: Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the Internet Photo Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the Internet
VIDEO: Prophet explains why Castro is not dead VIDEO Prophet explains why Castro is not dead
Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend? Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?
WATCH: Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhood WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhood
#Gringo: Shatta Wale exposes manhood in video #Gringo Shatta Wale exposes manhood in video
Fame: Article Wan says he is more popular than Patapaa Fame Article Wan says he is more popular than Patapaa

Recommended Videos

VIDEO: Castro is alive VIDEO Castro is alive
Celebrity Ride: Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka car Celebrity Ride Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka car
Celebrity: Mzbel rushed to the hospital following motorcycle accident Celebrity Mzbel rushed to the hospital following motorcycle accident



Top Articles

1 Oops! Juliet Ibrahim dragged on Instagram for post on Nicki Minaj’s MET...bullet
2 Video Mzbel rushed to the hospital following motorcycle accidentbullet
3 Wizkid Nigerian singer finally replies Shatta Walebullet
4 Video Kidi advices Zylofon boss and here’s what he saidbullet
5 VIDEO Akrobeto buys brand new Kantanka carbullet
6 Photos Lady Prempeh ties the knotbullet
7 #Gringo Shatta Wale exposes manhood in videobullet
8 MzVee I proposed to a guy but he rejected me - Singer...bullet
9 Agric Business Samini flaunts his farms in documentarybullet
10 Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this...bullet

Related Articles

Afia Schwarzenegger TV host’s bedroom mystery man finally found?
VIDEO Prophet explains why Castro is not dead
Photo Yvonne Nelson's postpartum natural look is breaking the Internet
Secret Wedding? Actor John Dumelo set to marry this weekend?
WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing motherhood
#Gringo Shatta Wale exposes manhood in video

Top Videos

1 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
3 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
4 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
7 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
8 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
9 Video Mr Eazi on Delay Showbullet
10 Singer Becca honored as African Female artiste of the yearbullet

Celebrities

Stonebwoy - Zylofon
Legal Issues Zylofon Music to sue Stonebwoy over recent statement
Fritz Baffour
Comedy Fritz Baffour says his genre of comedy has faded
Ohemaa Mercy
Gospel Singer Homosexuals need to be shown love – Ohemaa Mercy
Juliet Ibrahim
Breakup Rumours Is Juliet Ibrahim's cryptic post on Instagram a shade to Iceberg Slim?