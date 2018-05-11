WATCH: Prophet explains why Castro is not dead

news

Hiplife musician, Theophilus Tagoe 'Castro', who has been missing for more than 3 years is alive, according to Prophet Cosmos Walker Affran.

The founder and leader of the Cosmos Affran Ministries has said the "Seihor" hitmaker is alive but afraid to return to Ghana, Modern Ghana reports.

On July 6, 2014, Castro went missing with a lady called Janet Bandu at Ada during a vacation with Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan who happens to be his friend and other friends.

Castro had taken a jet ski with Janet Bandu, towards the Ada Estuary where the two were believed to have drowned.

Though Castro is still declared as a missing person, many Ghanaians have given up on him returning with resigning to the fact that he had died.

But speaking to KOFI TV, Prophet Affran who has come to be known for some very controversial prophecies has stated that Castro did not drown as reports suggested.

He explained that Castro, after realising that Janet Bandu had died, fled because he feared prosecution.

Prophet Affran went on to claim Castro was now living in a West African country and will return one day but currently, he is afraid.

Prophet Affran gained national attention somewhere in February after he predicted that Dancehall stalwart, Shatta Wale will die before the end of 2018.

It was his prophecy that got Shatta Wale to issue his infamous threat of breaking down churches if he does not die by December. He is also the same prophet who said death is knocking on Stonebwoy’s door.

Watch the full interview below.