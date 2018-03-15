news

Nana Appiah Mensah, the C.E.O of Zylofon Media, has thanked Ghanaians who ‘positively’ criticised his outfit over the recent Stonebwoy-Zylofon fracas.

There was pandemonium at the Champs Bar on Saturday, March 10, when Bulldog, who is Artiste and Repertoire (A&R) Manager at Zylofon Media allegedly attacked Stonebwoy and his crew who were holding a mini concert at the venue.

Gunshots rang in the hotel causing panic among guests and hotel staff. Stonebwoy later disclosed that he fired the shots in self-defence.

The Champs Bar fracas was one of the many internal and external wranglings between the Afro-dancehall artiste and the record label he signed onto in June last year.

This attracted a lot of criticisms – both negative and positive. Some of the criticisms forced the company to sack the transport manager, Eric Amponsah and even banned Willi Roi, the Manager of Zylofon Arts Club, from its radio Zylofon FM.

Reacting to the criticisms, Nana Appiah Mensah has said he accepts them and thanked Ghanaians for treating his outfit as a ‘Ghana Project’.

In a tweet on Thursday, March 14, Nana said: “Thank you good people of Ghana for accepting Zylofon as a "Ghana Project" via your concerns evident in your criticisms. I have followed in admiration and would do the needful as soon as I can, to take it to the next enviable level. God bless Ghana, hail our motherland.”