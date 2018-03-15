Home > Entertainment > Music >

“Thank you for your criticisms” - Zylofon Media boss to Ghanaians


Nana Appiah Mensah "Thank you for your criticisms" - Zylofon Media boss to Ghanaians

Nana Appiah Mensah has thanked Ghanaians who ‘positively’ criticised his outfit over the recent Stonebwoy-Zylofon fracas.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Stonebwoy not exiting Zylofon Media play

Stonebwoy not exiting Zylofon Media
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Nana Appiah Mensah, the C.E.O of Zylofon Media, has thanked Ghanaians who ‘positively’ criticised his outfit over the recent Stonebwoy-Zylofon fracas.

There was pandemonium at the Champs Bar on Saturday, March 10, when Bulldog, who is Artiste and Repertoire (A&R) Manager at Zylofon Media allegedly attacked Stonebwoy and his crew who were holding a mini concert at the venue.

 

Gunshots rang in the hotel causing panic among guests and hotel staff. Stonebwoy later disclosed that he fired the shots in self-defence.

The Champs Bar fracas was one of the many internal and external wranglings between the Afro-dancehall artiste and the record label he signed onto in June last year.

Stonebwoy-zylofon CEO play

Stonebwoy-zylofon CEO

 

This attracted a lot of criticisms – both negative and positive. Some of the criticisms forced the company to sack the transport manager, Eric Amponsah and even banned Willi Roi, the Manager of Zylofon Arts Club, from its radio Zylofon FM.

Reacting to the criticisms, Nana Appiah Mensah has said he accepts them and thanked Ghanaians for treating his outfit as a ‘Ghana Project’.

In a tweet on Thursday, March 14, Nana said: “Thank you good people of Ghana for accepting Zylofon as a "Ghana Project" via your concerns evident in your criticisms. I have followed in admiration and would do the needful as soon as I can, to take it to the next enviable level. God bless Ghana, hail our motherland.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Tribute to Ebony Reigns: Ebony Reigns' record label mates pay sad tribute to her in new video Tribute to Ebony Reigns Ebony Reigns' record label mates pay sad tribute to her in new video
Music Video: Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Wale Music Video Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Wale
Zylofon Media: Entertainment outfit bans Willi Roi from Zylofon FM Zylofon Media Entertainment outfit bans Willi Roi from Zylofon FM
New Music: Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando (Prod. by B'Cole) New Music Jay Peacock - Spiritual Commando (Prod. by B'Cole)
Music Video: Noble Nketsiah - Meto (I Will Sing) feat. Morris Babyface & Lemaine Music Video Noble Nketsiah - Meto (I Will Sing) feat. Morris Babyface & Lemaine
Ghud Music Charts: Top 10 most played songs of first week of March Ghud Music Charts Top 10 most played songs of first week of March

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Brella, Danny Beatz & Ms Forson - Tribute to Ebony Reigns Music Video Brella, Danny Beatz & Ms Forson - Tribute to Ebony Reigns
Music Video: Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Wale Music Video Eazzy - Power feat. Shatta Wale
Video: Noble Nketsiah - Meto feat. Morris Babyface & Lemaine Video Noble Nketsiah - Meto feat. Morris Babyface & Lemaine



Top Articles

1 Zylofon Media Entertainment outfit bans Willi Roi from Zylofon FMbullet
2 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
3 2018 VGMA Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns, others nominated; see...bullet
4 Ghud Music Charts Top 10 most played songs of first week of Marchbullet
5 Asamoah Gyan Footballer breaks silence on Stonebwoy-Zylofon...bullet
6 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
7 Zylofon saga Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns...bullet
8 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of February 2018bullet
9 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music...bullet
10 New Music Ebony - Konkonsa Policebullet

Related Articles

Zylofon saga Zylofon CEO apologises to Stonebwoy, condemns attack
Asamoah Gyan Footballer breaks silence on Stonebwoy-Zylofon Media fracas
Photos Yvonne Nelson’s fiancé, Captain Planet, Prince David Osei, others attend Zylofon Media UK office opening
Zylofon Dream Start making cash from your creative works with Zylofon Cash

Top Videos

1 Video Noble Nketsiah - Meto feat. Morris Babyface & Lemainebullet
2 Video Ebony - Asedabullet
3 Audio Sarkodie - Check Your Paybullet
4 Audio Sarkodie & B4Bonah - Sofo Mokobullet
5 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee & Notnice Diss)bullet
6 Video Edem - Fie Fuorbullet
7 Audio Lil Win - Akyire Asembullet
8 Stonebwoy's Audiobullet
9 Music Video Brella, Danny Beatz & Ms Forson - Tribute to...bullet
10 Music Video Jinjah - Adakabullet

Music

Ghud Music
Ghud Music Your music data and chart hub
Edem - Fie Fuor
Music Video Edem - Fie Fuor
StoneBwoy
Stonebwoy-Zylofone Saga Zylofon Media did not contribute a penny to my album - singer
Stonebwoy is a selfish artist
Zylofon Saga Stonebwoy is a selfish artiste - Kumi Guitar