Home > Feat > End Year Lists >

Pulse List :  Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an impression than the side boo


Pulse List Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an impression than the side boo

Searching for that perfect gift for her is difficult during festive periods, but what gift to give to that special woman in your that will make her happy than the side boo?

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Boxing Day is tomorrow, December 26.

And the pressure is on to find the most suitable gift for the that special lady in your life.

Not only that, but the urged to see that gift make an everlasting impression on your woman than her side boo is pressing.

Searching for that perfect gift for her is difficult during festive periods, but what gift to give to your lady that will make her happy than the side boo?

1. Wrist watch

Watches and bangles are the nicest gift to give to any woman. It is an ideal gift to your gift as its her how much you value her time.

play


 

2. Necklace.

Necklace as a gift to your woman is simple yet thoughtful. It shows her how much you care.

play

3 Perfume

Get her a perfume that stands for femininity, confidence and strength.

play

4. Phone

Get her the latest iPhone X or 8 or better still, get her Samsung Galaxy S8.

play

5. Big hamper

Hampers are an excellent way to show your appreciation.  There is so much variety and choice when it comes to gift hampers. From flavoursome wines to craft beers, divine chocolates to savoury cheeses, local gourmet foods to gluten free selections. There really is something to suit everyone’s tastes.

play

6. Sneakers

Your women would love to also catch up with the latest vogue in town. Getting her sneakers would make her day.

play

7. Dress

Get her a beautiful dress on Boxing Day. It will make a solid impression on her.

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse wedding: 5 of the best pre-wedding photos that would make you want to marry in 2018 Pulse wedding 5 of the best pre-wedding photos that would make you want to marry in 2018
Pulse wedding: 10 best wedding photos we saw in 2017 Pulse wedding 10 best wedding photos we saw in 2017
Nana Akufo-Addo: 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved Nana Akufo-Addo 7 times President Akufo-Addo was the visionary man Ghana deserved
Encore: Awesome events in 2017 that should have taken place this festive period Encore Awesome events in 2017 that should have taken place this festive period
Artistes to watch: Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018 Artistes to watch Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018
Pulse List: 7 money habits that probably made you broke in 2017 Pulse List 7 money habits that probably made you broke in 2017



Top Articles

1 Pulse List The most stylish female Ghanaian CEOs of 2017bullet
2 Pulse List Thoughtful gifts for her on Boxing Day to make an...bullet
3 Pulse wedding 5 of the best pre-wedding photos that would make you...bullet
4 Pulse wedding 10 best wedding photos we saw in 2017bullet
5 Sports Baby Top sports stars who had babies in 2017bullet

Related Articles

Pulse List 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018
#Highest Top 10 Sarkodie songs of 2017
Pulse List The most stylish female Ghanaian CEOs of 2017
Pulse List 7 Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017
Democracy Here's the number of family and friends Nana Addo appointed in 2017
Taking Over 10 best Shatta Wale songs of 2017
Tragedy Security personnel who lost their lives in line of duty in 2017
Runway Moments Top 5 Ghanaian fashion shows of 2017
Pulse List 5 celebrities who started businesses in 2017
The Best And The Worst 6 Ghana Premier League records that got broken in the year 2017

End Year Lists

Pulse List 6 entrepreneurial habits to develop in 2018
Top 10 Sarkodie songs of 2017
#Highest Top 10 Sarkodie songs of 2017
Pulse List 7 Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017
Democracy Here's the number of family and friends Nana Addo appointed in 2017