Home > Filla >

16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday


Enviable 16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday

The girl who identified herself on twitter as Destiny, made the revelation as she used the platform to express her gratitude to her mother for making her birthday special.

  • Published:
16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday play

16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Some tongues are wagging after a 16 year old girl disclosed on her twitter page that her mother had bought a brand new Range Rover for her on her birthday.

The girl who identified herself on twitter as Destiny, made the revelation as she used the platform to express her gratitude to her mother for making her birthday special.

She also posted photos of the said car displaying both the beautiful interior and exterior with a red ribbon placed on it.

Accompanying the photos was a twit which read: “Thanks mom for my sweet 16 car”.

16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday play

16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday

 

READ MORE: Slay Queen arrested for stealing man's wristwatches worth $2,400.

See more of the photos below:

16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday play

16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday

16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday play

16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday

16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday play

16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday

 

16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday play

16-year-old girl gets Range Rover on her birthday

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Interesting: Man loses wife and child to fellow gambler after betting on them Interesting Man loses wife and child to fellow gambler after betting on them
Video: Slay Queen arrested for stealing man's wristwatches worth $2,400. Video Slay Queen arrested for stealing man's wristwatches worth $2,400.
In Kenya: Police arrest house help for beating, feeding baby with vomit In Kenya Police arrest house help for beating, feeding baby with vomit
Devil Incarnate: 300 level student slits girlfriend's throat for refusing to abort Devil Incarnate 300 level student slits girlfriend's throat for refusing to abort
Interesting Video: Doctors conduct surgical operation to remove shoe from python’s stomach Interesting Video Doctors conduct surgical operation to remove shoe from python’s stomach
Hilarious Video: Man gets stuck in-between two walls after trying to reach for a lost baseball Hilarious Video Man gets stuck in-between two walls after trying to reach for a lost baseball

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Woman Uses Her Child As Collateral For Loan Pulse Filla Woman Uses Her Child As Collateral For Loan
Pulse Filla: Young Man Caught After Disguising Himself As A Lady Pulse Filla Young Man Caught After Disguising Himself As A Lady
Pulse Filla: Love Is A Beautiful Thing As Midget Marries Tall Woman Pulse Filla Love Is A Beautiful Thing As Midget Marries Tall Woman



Top Articles

1 Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by...bullet
2 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
3 Gone Too Soon Nigerian youth killed during police raid over...bullet
4 Pre-wedding Woman with one arm marries man with one legbullet
5 Seriously? See what a Police officer has done to his girlfriendbullet
6 Mystery Woman gives birth to baby with Qur’an and Muslim...bullet
7 Deadly Passion Man caught after secretly burying lover who...bullet
8 Word Of Caution If you want to be rich, stop listening to...bullet
9 But Why? Young boy loses both hands after beating from...bullet
10 Devil Incarnate 300 level student slits girlfriend's...bullet

Related Articles

Interesting Man loses wife and child to fellow gambler after betting on them
Video Slay Queen arrested for stealing man's wristwatches worth $2,400.
Interesting Video Doctors conduct surgical operation to remove shoe from python’s stomach
Hilarious Video Man gets stuck in-between two walls after trying to reach for a lost baseball
Pre-wedding Woman with one arm marries man with one leg
Mystery Woman gives birth to baby with Qur’an and Muslim prayer bead in hand
To Teach Him A Lesson Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape
Tit-For-Tat Rapist set free after offering his sister to be raped by victim's brother
Video 'Crazy' college student mixes and eats cereal from a pothole
Noise Pollution How to deal with noisy churches and other activities that disturb your sleep

Top Videos

1 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband...bullet
4 Video Parents conspire to fake their own death to make son go to jailbullet
5 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to drive...bullet
6 Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, 19...bullet
7 Security Alert Video A yawning 'mass grave' on the...bullet
8 Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at weddingbullet
9 Pathetic Video You are dead, we cant revive you - Court...bullet
10 Video Woman opens plane's door midair saying “I am God"bullet

Filla

Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape
To Teach Him A Lesson Lady confesses to falsely accusing man of rape
'Crazy' college student mixes and eats cereal in a pothole
Video 'Crazy' college student mixes and eats cereal from a pothole
How to deal with churches and other activities that disturb your sleep
Noise Pollution How to deal with noisy churches and other activities that disturb your sleep
Neighbours failed to send troops to save me from coup d'etat - Robert
Betrayal Neighbours failed to send troops to save me from coup d'etat - Robert Mugabe