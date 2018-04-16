Home > Filla >

Girl hacks father to death for refusing marriage to married man


16-yr-old girl beheads dad for refusing marriage to married boyfriend

Emani carried out the dastardly act because the deceased had not been in support of her marital plans with her already married 24-year-old boyfriend, Nasiru Musa.

Emani Kure play

The suspect, Emani Kure

In a shocking occurrence, a 16-year-old girl has been arrested for the brutal murder of her father for stopping her from getting married to her boyfriend who is already married.

The suspect identified as Emani Kure was arrested by officers of the Abuja Police Command, for allegedly hacking her 40-year-old father, Kusha Kure, to death at their home in Karavan on March 11, 2018.

According to the reports, Emani carried out the dastardly act because the deceased had not been in support of her marital plans with her 24-year-old boyfriend, Nasiru Musa.

Sunnews reports that Emani and Musa have been dating for about two years.

During her interrogation by the police, Emani said: “I killed my father because he did not allow me to marry my boyfriend.

"My father has beaten me several times, to stop me from marrying Nasiru. Around 3.00am on March 11, my mother told me while we were sleeping outside, to go into my father’s room where he was sleeping.

"She said that I should take his cutlass and kill him. I ran to where my father always keeps his cutlass and went to his room. I cut him on the neck with the cutlass while my mother held his leg.

"After killing him, I ran away to the house of my friend, Regina. Nasiru did not know that I wanted to kill my father. He was shocked when he heard that I killed my father.”

The 35-year-old wife of the deceased identified simply as Asabe, however, denied any involvement in the shocking act.

She said, ''I went to the Bwari Police Division to report that my husband was killed in his room.

"I told the police that I suspected my daughter and her boyfriend. Later the police arrested Nasiru and my daughter.

"She confessed to the crime but claimed that I gave her instruction to kill my husband. I was not involved in killing my husband."

We hope that justice takes its full course in the case upon the completion of the investigation.

May the soul of the departed rest in peace.

19-yr-old boy stabs father to death, vows to kill mother, siblings

There was an equally shocking case in 2015 in which a 19-year-old boy identified as Joshua Uzochukwu Ezirim, was arrested by officers of the Anambra State Police Command for allegedly stabbing his father, Sampson Ezirim, to death with a kitchen knife.

He is also alleged to have chased and threatened to kill his mother and siblings.

According to reports, the Imo State born, Onitsha based book seller was stabbed by his own son more than 30 times following an undisclosed argument.

The boy who is the last child of the family, had reportedly chased his mother and siblings out of the family's compound at No. 51 Victor Okafor Street, Housing Estate, Fegge, Onitsha, locked the doors in their apartment and stabbed his father to death, on Saturday, May 9, 2015.

