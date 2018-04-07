2-year-old girl dies after falling off trotro

news

A two-year-old girl has died in a tragic accident after falling off a trotro [commercial bus].

The toddler was painfully run over by the same car at Essipong, near Sekondi in the Western Region.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, April 3, at about 1:00pm during a trip from Shama to Sekondi.

The police report, which has been sighted by Citi News, indicates that the child, who was seated between the mother and the driver’s mate fell out of the vehicle when the driver’s mate slid open the door at a bus stop.

After falling off, the rear tyre of the car ran over her.

She sustained injuries and was rushed to the St. Benedict Hospital for treatment and later referred to Effia -Nkwanta Regional Hospital for further treatment.

But she died shortly on arrival at the hospital, and her body has deposited at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

The car involved in the accident has been impounded at the police station and the driver’s mate, Kwaku Matthew, driver, Isaac Archer Donkor, and the deceased’s mother, Gladys Asmah, are assisting Police investigations.

credit: citinewsroom