Home > Filla >

2-year-old girl dies after falling off trotro


In Essipong 2-year-old girl dies after falling off trotro

A two-year-old girl has died in a tragic accident after falling off a trotro [commercial bus].

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A two-year-old girl has died in a tragic accident after falling off a trotro [commercial bus].

The toddler was painfully run over by the same car at Essipong, near Sekondi in the Western Region.

The accident occurred on Tuesday, April 3, at about 1:00pm during a trip from Shama to Sekondi.

The police report, which has been sighted by Citi News, indicates that the child, who was seated between the mother and the driver’s mate fell out of the vehicle when the driver’s mate slid open the door at a bus stop.

After falling off, the rear tyre of the car ran over her.

She sustained injuries and was rushed to the St. Benedict Hospital for treatment and later referred to Effia -Nkwanta Regional Hospital for further treatment.

But she died shortly on arrival at the hospital, and her body has deposited at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting an autopsy.

The car involved in the accident has been impounded at the police station and the driver’s mate, Kwaku Matthew, driver, Isaac Archer Donkor, and the deceased’s mother, Gladys Asmah,  are assisting Police investigations.

 

credit: citinewsroom

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Hardship: University graduate commits suicide after 3 years of unemployment Hardship University graduate commits suicide after 3 years of unemployment
Amazing: 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders his mental examination
Suicide: Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him Suicide Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after girlfriend cheated on him
In Police Grips: Man stores mother's corpse in refrigerator for 3 years to keep taking her pension In Police Grips Man stores mother's corpse in refrigerator for 3 years to keep taking her pension
Injustice: Lady fired for refusing to have sex with Indian boss Injustice Lady fired for refusing to have sex with Indian boss
Video: Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing

Recommended Videos

Video: Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing
Video: Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointing
Pulse Filla: Don't be deceived; love is a beautiful thing Pulse Filla Don't be deceived; love is a beautiful thing



Top Articles

1 Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court orders...bullet
2 Trouble Husband fights wife for refusing to use vibratorbullet
3 Suicide Level 200 Computer Science student hangs himself after...bullet
4 Unbelievable Man buried with timberland shoes and gold chains ringsbullet
5 Disturbing Herdsmen slaughter family of five including childrenbullet
6 Injustice Lady fired for refusing to have sex with Indian bossbullet
7 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
8 In Police Grips Man stores mother's corpse in refrigerator...bullet
9 Shameful 70-year-old PTA chairman beaten and chained...bullet
10 Hardship University graduate commits suicide after 3...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split into twobullet
2 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
3 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointingbullet
4 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
5 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is disappointingbullet
6 Video Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to...bullet
7 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband...bullet
8 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess sexual...bullet
9 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol...bullet
10 Inspirational Video Arrested 83 times, convicted 66...bullet

Filla

Father storms daughters engagement with "SAY NO" sign board
Video Father storms daughters engagement ceremony with sign board bearing "SAY NO"
Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split into two
Video Huge crack discovered in Kenya, experts say it could split Africa into two
“I was starving to death” - Man invades Pizza Hut, says he is Jesus
Video “I was starving to death” - Man breaks into Pizza Hut claiming to be Jesus
Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her pants
Unimaginable Video Male Judge arrested for breaking into woman's home to steal her dirty pants