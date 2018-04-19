4,500 teachers sacked for failing to construct simple sentences

news

Authorities of Nigeria’s Kaduna state have sacked 4,500 primary school teachers they claim are simply incompetent and could not write simple acceptable sentences.

The affected teachers are part of those recruited to fill the vacuum created after the state fired thousands of basic school teachers in 2017 because they could not answer basic exam question meant for their six year old pupils.

The exam questions that the teachers failed to answer went viral after the authorities published them on social media after the dismissal of the teachers.

According to Africafeeds.com, Nigeria is battling teacher deficit already in its various states and the latest development is likely to aggravate the situation.

However, justifying the mass dismissal, aide to the Kaduna state education commissioner, Lawal Danjuma is quoted as having told the BBC that: “There is no place for teachers who don’t know how to write simple acceptance letters in our primary schools, sacking them is best for children’s education.”