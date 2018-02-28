Home > Filla >

51-year-old woman sentenced for circulating WhatsApp sex video


Lesson For All 51-year-old woman sentenced for forwarding WhatsApp sex video to others

Jadesola Agbalade is reported to have said that her intension for helping in circulation of the video considered to be child pornography was to create awareness about the dangers of lack of vigilance over children.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
51-year-old woman sentenced for circulating WhatsApp sex video play

51-year-old woman sentenced for circulating WhatsApp sex video
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 51-year-old woman was reportedly sentenced after she forwarded a WhatsApp video showing a little girl believed to be between two and three years old being raped by a grown up man.

Jadesola Agbalade, a Nigerian living in Ireland is reported to have said that her intension for helping in circulation of the video considered to be child pornography was to create awareness about the dangers of lack of vigilance over children.

Further investigations revealed that the video in contention was an international clip that has been in circulation since 2014.

This should serve as deterrent to others play

This should serve as deterrent to others

 

Reports say Judge Karen O’Connor who heard evidence in the case in October said the case it required very detailed consideration.

READ MORE: I cooked stew with my ‘shit’ to retaliate my Ex a week to his wedding - Lady confesses

According to Africanspotlight.com, the mother of three children pleaded guilty to to one count of knowingly distributing child pornography on July 20th, 2016.

She told Gardaí that: “I didn’t know it wasn’t right. I’m sorry.”

But she was reportedly sentenced on November 9, 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Waka-Waka: Husband doubts wife who took in 2 months after delivering last baby Waka-Waka Husband doubts wife who took in 2 months after delivering last baby
Mind Blowing: I cooked stew with my ‘shit’ to retaliate my Ex a week to his wedding - Lady confesses Mind Blowing I cooked stew with my ‘shit’ to retaliate my Ex a week to his wedding - Lady confesses
Well Endowed: Condoms from China are too small for us –Zimbabwean men cry Well Endowed Condoms from China are too small for us –Zimbabwean men cry
Subtle Antichrist? 714 churches closed down over poor sanitation and safety standards Subtle Antichrist? 714 churches closed down over poor sanitation and safety standards
Finally: Men, stop looking for your partners’ 'G-spot', it doesn’t exist – Scientists Finally Men, stop looking for your partners’ 'G-spot', it doesn’t exist – Scientists
Amazing Bravado: We rob because politicians are stealing huge state resources - Robbers vow to resume when freed Amazing Bravado We rob because politicians are stealing huge state resources - Robbers vow to resume when freed

Recommended Videos

Pulse Buzz App: How To Use The Mobile App Pulse Buzz App How To Use The Mobile App
Pulse Buzz App: Full Hype Video Pulse Buzz App Full Hype Video
Video: Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station, and a Transport company to his wife on her birthday Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station, and a Transport company to his wife on her birthday



Top Articles

1 Photos Robber returned to a house he and his gang had robbed days ago,...bullet
2 Bloody Student stabs girlfriend to death after suspecting her of...bullet
3 Double Double Man who married two ladies at a go covered up in kissesbullet
4 Scandal Mortuary-man sleeps with corpse of dead celebrity - DNA...bullet
5 Video Mortuary man turned Taxi Driver says he broke his...bullet
6 For Greener Pastures Two stowaways die after falling from airplanebullet
7 Tips The way to a man's heart is sex according to this beautybullet
8 On Ghana Police In Ghana, some officers are more lawless...bullet
9 Possessed! Mom takes baby's corpse for shopping shortly...bullet
10 Video Nigerian pastor gives Shopping Mall, Petrol...bullet

Related Articles

Mind Blowing I cooked stew with my ‘shit’ to retaliate my Ex a week to his wedding - Lady confesses
Well Endowed Condoms from China are too small for us –Zimbabwean men cry
Subtle Antichrist? 714 churches closed down over poor sanitation and safety standards
Finally Men, stop looking for your partners’ 'G-spot', it doesn’t exist – Scientists
Amazing Bravado We rob because politicians are stealing huge state resources - Robbers vow to resume when freed
Video Nigerian pastor gives Shopping Mall, Petrol Station, and Transport company to wife on her birthday
Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at wedding
Video Parents conspire to fake their own death just to make sure their son goes to jail
Unconventional Single women marry trees in a lovely mass wedding
Another Controversy "I would prefer" my husband "to cheat on me with a human being than" sex doll - Actress

Top Videos

1 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station, and a...bullet
2 Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at weddingbullet
3 Video Pandemonium erupts as passengers find huge python in a moving...bullet
4 Video Tenants in tears after landlord angrily sets building ablazebullet
5 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
6 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian...bullet
7 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germanybullet
8 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another...bullet
9 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic...bullet
10 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended...bullet

Filla

A Nigerian woman based in Kaduna reportedly poured acid on husband's penis shortly after learning about an affair he had with her best friend who is with child.
Jealous Rage Housewife empties acid on penis of husband who impregnated best friend
A newspaper contained preferences listed by a man looking to tie the knot. His desires future partner to reside in Abuja and the US.
Finding Love Again Widower interested in remarrying places newspaper advert
A Yahoo Boy who used his nephew for money rituals appears to be the latest in a number of cases involving the killing of family members for blood money.
Yahoo Plus Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money rituals
A lady in South Africa, Socha Goddess wants a partner who earns N27 million per month.
For Capable Men Guys, you must earn N27 million per month to marry this slay queen