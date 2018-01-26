86-year-old woman dies after falling into church's toilet

Malika Guyato was a part of church service at a Catholic Church based in Hola town, Tana on Wednesday, January 24 when she felt the urge to ease herself.
According to Tuko.co.ke, Malika Guyato was a part of church service at a Catholic Church based in Hola town, Tana on Wednesday, January 24 when she felt the urge to ease herself.
She then reportedly stepped out to the church’s pit latrine, but sadly fell into the pit and got buried into the excreta. All efforts by the church members to rescue her after the security guard raised alarm proved futile.
Reports say the church thought it wise to invite the ambulance service who then came to the rescue of the poor woman.
Unfortunately, the poor old woman died on the way to the next hospital.