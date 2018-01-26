86-year-old woman dies after falling into church's toilet

news

An 86-year-old Kenyan woman lost her life after she fell into a pit latrine when she tried to attend to nature’s call during church service.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Malika Guyato was a part of church service at a Catholic Church based in Hola town, Tana on Wednesday, January 24 when she felt the urge to ease herself.

She then reportedly stepped out to the church’s pit latrine, but sadly fell into the pit and got buried into the excreta. All efforts by the church members to rescue her after the security guard raised alarm proved futile.

Reports say the church thought it wise to invite the ambulance service who then came to the rescue of the poor woman.

Malika Guyato was rushed to the Hola County Referral Hospital where she was given first and then referred to Malindi hospital for advanced treatment, because preliminary investigations showed that the old lady had suffered ‘fractured bones and ribs and dislocated arm’ as well as a life-threatening internal bleeding, according to one doctor Fred Mokhano.

Unfortunately, the poor old woman died on the way to the next hospital.