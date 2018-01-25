90-year-old woman in primary school with grandchildren

news

A 90-year-old Kenyan woman has enrolled in a primary school and is currently in the same class with seven of her grandchildren.

Tuko.co.ke reported that Priscilla Sitienei from Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county, happens to be the oldest student of the East African country and probably worldwide.

Priscilla Sitienei

Reports say the old lady who served as a midwife for 65 years was born in a colonial era and so did not have the opportunity to have formal education.

Priscilla Sitienei

Affectionately called Gogo, Priscilla’s fervent quest to get formal education even at her old age is because of her eagerness to be able to read the Bible. Surprisingly, the grandmother confidently mingles with her classmates as young as her great grandchildren in school without feeling shy.

Priscilla Sitienei