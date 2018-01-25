90-year-old woman in primary school with grandchildren

Priscilla Sitienei from Eldoret, Uasin Gishu county, happens to be the oldest student of the East African country and probably worldwide.
Priscilla Sitienei
Reports say the old lady who served as a midwife for 65 years was born in a colonial era and so did not have the opportunity to have formal education.
