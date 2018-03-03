Home > Filla >

Jilted young man commits suicide


Heartbroken Man commits suicide after being dumped by girlfriend

The deceased was reportedly dumped by his girlfriend on March 1, and then committed suicide the following day.

  • Published:
A student's frustrations led him to committing suicide play

A student's frustrations led him to committing suicide

(Total Media)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Another sad tale of suicide has been reported to have taken place in the Ajah area of Lagos state.

A Facebook User, Moses Benedict Igbafe, shared the sad tale on social media, revealing that the deceased identified as Tony Phillips, had been a legionary at his Catholic parish.

ALSO READ: Man commits suicide after wife left him for ex-lover

The deceased Tony Phillips play

The deceased Tony Phillips

(instablog)

 

The deceased was reportedly dumped by his girlfriend on March 1, and then committed suicide the following day.

The means by which he committed suicide was not included in the post.

May his soul rest in peace.

Depression and suicide

Nigeria has seen a significant rise in depression and subsequently, suicide in the last two years, and what else could push a young man full of promise, to take his own life, besides heart break?

A tricycle had just avoided a man who tried to commit suicide by laying on the road play

A tricycle had just avoided a man who tried to commit suicide by laying on the road

(Daily Post)

 

This is definitely not first of such cases recorded in the state as well as the nation at large.

Of course, there are many factors that lead to depression and suicide but heartbreak comes in among the top five reasons ever given for suicide.

There was a similar case of a heartbroken young man who decided to commit suicide after his girlfriend called off their relationship.

Kogi govt says director committed suicide over N225m fraud play

More Nigerians are committing suicide

(The Hindu )

 

According to a Facebook user, Fejiro Soweto who posted the news on his wall, the young man identified only as Efe, a native of Otor-Iyede area of Delta State, was so heartbroken by the fact that his lover left him that he hung himself inside his room.

ALSO READ"Stupid Love: Student commits suicide after girlfriend ends relationship (Graphic Photos)"

Soweto who narrated that the deceased was related to him, said he was so in love with the girl and wanted to marry her but when she decided she was no longer interested in him, Efe became depressed and killed himself.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Ebony's Death: Ebony fondling video: mortuary man under investigation Ebony's Death Ebony fondling video: mortuary man under investigation
Stranger Than Fiction: Woman delivers baby with four hands, three legs Stranger Than Fiction Woman delivers baby with four hands, three legs
Video: Heartbreaking moment as man coldly rejects girlfriend's proposal at the mall Video Heartbreaking moment as man coldly rejects girlfriend's proposal at the mall
Wildlife: Hungry elephant wonders into school canteen Wildlife Hungry elephant wonders into school canteen
Is She Real? This lady's body is getting men serious crazy, but she is married Is She Real? This lady's body is getting men serious crazy, but she is married
Amazing: This 500-year-old tree helps people find life partners, over 100 currently married Amazing This 500-year-old tree helps people find life partners, over 100 currently married

Recommended Videos

Amazing: 500-year-old tree helps people find life partners Amazing 500-year-old tree helps people find life partners
Pulse Filla: Man Mistakenly Shoots Groom To Death During Wedding Celebration Pulse Filla Man Mistakenly Shoots Groom To Death During Wedding Celebration
Pulse Buzz App: How To Use The Mobile App Pulse Buzz App How To Use The Mobile App



Top Articles

1 Is She Real? This lady's body is getting men serious crazy, but she is...bullet
2 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
3 Well Endowed Condoms from China are too small for us –Zimbabwean men crybullet
4 It's Not Easy Porn star reveals how she had to quit acting porn to...bullet
5 Overexcitement Wedding guest mistakenly shoots groom to death...bullet
6 Just To Feel Good Woman confesses that “I have had sex with...bullet
7 Bloody Student stabs girlfriend to death after suspecting...bullet
8 Video Heartbreaking moment as man coldly rejects...bullet
9 Erotic Stuff Woman has had sex with 3 Uber drivers since...bullet
10 True Love Plus-sized woman and slim husband bring...bullet

Related Articles

Domestic Violence Man commits suicide after attacking wife with machete
Shocking! Woman commits suicide after husband postponed shopping trip
Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at wedding
Interesting Jacob Zuma suffers 7th vote of no-confidence in less than 9 years
Wrong Message Pastor’s wife attempts suicide after mistakenly sending nude pictures to Church’s WhatsApp group
Suicide Bride-to-be drinks poison 10 days to wedding, sends the video to ex boyfriend
Devil Is A Liar Headmaster impregnates daughter, drinks rat poison but survives
Video A whole town of a population of 1 resident has been discovered
Tragic Late former president’s son commits suicide
Bloody Student stabs girlfriend to death after suspecting her of having sugar daddy

Top Videos

1 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastorbullet
2 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station, and a...bullet
3 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
4 Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at weddingbullet
5 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another...bullet
6 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste into...bullet
7 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up...bullet
8 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in...bullet
9 Amazing 500-year-old tree helps people find life partnersbullet
10 Video A whole town of a population of 1 residentbullet

Filla

Doctors split a wrong person's head for brain surgery
Bloody mistake Doctors in trouble for splitting a wrong person's head for brain surgery
Man marries 2nd wife just to have a son, ends up having 6 daughters
Destiny? Man who marries 2nd wife for a son, ends up getting 6 daughters
The abominable act was initiated in the absence of victim's mother.
Evil Family Father, young son jointly rape little daughter
Father and son rape little daughter in a gang rape style
Insanity? Father and son arrested for raping little daughter in a gang rape style