Anticlimax :  Pastor's wedding halted after uncle blew his cover


Anticlimax Pastor's wedding halted after uncle blew his cover

The uncle explained that the groom had had three children with another woman, but failed to include them in the wedding plan.

Drama ensued at a pastor’s wedding ceremony in Kenya’s Kiamwathi Karia Ward in the Nyeri county on Saturday when his uncle suddenly made his way to the event ground to reveal to the officiating pastor that the groom already had three children.

Tuko.co.ke reported that the uncle explained that the groom had had the children with another woman, but failed to include them in the wedding plan.

The heartbreaking revelation led to a temporary halt in the ceremony that was supposed to be a knot tying moment between Henry Waweru, a pastor at Bethel church in Kiamwathi and Ann Waithira.

The officiating pastor then asked that the children in question be brought to the event, and the ceremony continued after three hours when the children were eventually brought.

What was even more dramatic was the fact that when the children finally arrived at the event ground, it then became clear that they are not the groom’s biological children.

