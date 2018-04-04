news

Many people are struggling to come to terms with the possibility of how a 9-year-old Indian boy’s body is able to light up any LED rechargeable bulb that is placed on him.

A viral video making the rounds on social media shows Abu Thahir, a native of India’s Muhamma near Alappuzha, Kerala place the LED bulb on his body and it lights up as soon as the electrical contacts at its bottom touch any part of his body.

According to odditycentral.com, the boy only got to know about the mystery when he was returning home one day with his father who is also an electrician.

The news portal reported his father, Nizar as saying he bought the LED rechargeable bulb and handed it over to his son, and to his dismay the bulb lit up.

He then became curious and tried placing it on other parts of Abu Thahir’s body and the mystery continued.

His aunt who was equally taken aback by the event reportedly took video of it with her phone and posted on Facebook.

The video has become so viral that news men have been making efforts to get the boy for interviews, but his family reportedly said he does not want publicity.

Abu Thahir is able to light up only LED rechargeable bulbs.

Some people have raised misgivings about the genuineness of the entire development, describing it as just a trick.

However, an expert, Joshy K Kuriakose said there might be some truth in the entire development if the boy has high salt content in his body.

He was quoted as having told Manorama Online that: “People who sweat more usually have a high salt content in their body. If the level is unusually high. The salt content increases the skin’s conductivity. This could explain why an LED bulb lights up when pressed against Thahir’s body.

“If you connect the two leads of the rechargeable bulb with a wire, it will light up. Thahir’s body will light it up. Thahir’s body is conducting electricity like a wire.”