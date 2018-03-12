Member of Parliament for Uganda's Bugangaizi East constituency, Twinamasiko Onesimus told the country's television channel NTV that: "As a man, you need to discipline your wife. You need to touch her a bit, you tackle her, beat her somehow to really streamline her.”
The video clip was then shared on social media by a journalist who works at the NTV and has attracted widespread condemnation, especially as the world just marked international women’s day a couple of days ago with lots of talks about fairness and respect for women.
According to Ugandan Christian News, Yoweri Museveni said “Men who beat women are foolish and cowardly” as he addressed a gathering on the International Women’s Day.
Just like many African countries, domestic violence perpetrated against women is prevalent in Uganda.