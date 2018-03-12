news

A Ugandam member of Parliament is struggling for room to contain backlash from felt, right and center after a video clip in which he said men should beat up their wives and discipline them has gone viral.

Twinamasiko Onesimus, Member of Parliament for the country’s Bugangaizi East constituency made the controversial statement in an interview with a Ugandan television channel NTV.

The video clip was then shared on social media by a journalist who works at the NTV and has attracted widespread condemnation, especially as the world just marked international women’s day a couple of days ago with lots of talks about fairness and respect for women.

READ MORE: I’m “looking for a friend I can have regular sex with” – Journalist

In the widely circulated video, Twinamasiko Onesimus is heard saying: "As a man, you need to discipline your wife, you need to touch her a bit, you tackle her, beat her somehow to really streamline her.”

It is believed that the MP was responding to a comment by the East African country’s president that men who beat their wives are "cowards".

According to Ugandan Christian News, Yoweri Museveni said “Men who beat women are foolish and cowardly” as he addressed a gathering on the International Women’s Day.

Just like many African countries, domestic violence perpetrated against women is prevalent in Uganda.