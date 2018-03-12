news

A media personality from Nigeria has declared that she is seriously in need of a man to have regular sex with.

According to Yabaleftonline.gn, the lady who branded herself on twitter as “god of sex” @qwinbigma used the platform to market herself.

In her advert, “god of sex” said age would not be a barrier, but issued a caveat that whoever is interested must not be too fixated on the regular sex.

Read her post below:

“So I’m in the market for a constant lover/boyfriend-type situation. And I’m serious. Age isn’t really a factor, maturity in mind and emotions is key.

READ MORE: Bank’s customer turns multimillionaire in just seconds after a computer error

“Just looking for a friend/companion I can have regular sex with. Is that you? Slide in my DM.

"Please note that if all you see in the above tweet is the “sex” part then I ain’t talking to you. I can have sex whenever I want to.

“I’m just looking for a companion, and great sex is just an added bonus, not the main deal. Are we clear?

"I am full African. Nigerian to be precise…"