The Ghana Highways Authority has responded to Pulse Ghana’s article about a dangerous portion of the Tema bound lane of the Accra-Tema motorway that could result in mass death of commuters.

It would be recalled that on March 29 this year, Pulse published an elaborate feature about a deep ditch located at a spot of the motorway which has been left ajar because the metal barricades attached to the bridge constructed on it had removed and could be seen hanging loosely in the yawning ditch.

A subsequent visit to the area in question popularly known as Under Bridge showed that the Ghana Highways Authority under whose remit the motorway falls has placed some signages along the ditch to serve as warning to drivers.

The swift intervention by the authorities to the imminent danger is laudable, but placing signages there alone is not enough to totally forestall the danger that is looming.

Bearing in mind the excessive speeding and recklessness on the motorway and the resultant high spate of accidents on the roads on almost a daily basis, a more holistic solution within the shortest possible time will save the nation from losing innocent and precious lives.

The government said last year that the motorway has been awarded to be renovated and expanded to enable it meet the growing number of vehicles that ply it everyday.

Apparently the authority chose to put the signages there as a stop gap measure pending the commencement of the actual rehabilitation project, but that would be dangerous because once the road continues to be in use, anything could happen even before the rehabilitation.

The said rehabilitation work was supposed to have commenced by close of the first quarter of the year, but there is no sign of it happening anytime soon, from the look of things.

Successive governments have promised and failed to refurbish the motorway after it was constructed about five decades ago, and it looks as though the current government is likely to continue the trend.