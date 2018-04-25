Home > Filla >

Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit?


Courage Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit?

The dreaded militant group has been using the Sambisa forest as its hideout from where it orchestrates and executes its deadly attacks on the oil-rich West African country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center play

Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If the words of Nigeria’s army chief, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai are anything to go by, the vast north-eastern Sambisa forest will eventually become a tourist center where tourists from all walks of life can visit for sightseeing.

The dreaded militant group has been using the Sambisa forest as its hideout from where it orchestrates and executes its deadly attacks on the oil-rich West African country.

Due to Boko Haram’s association with the forest, people fear it as much as the fear the terrorist group.

The Nigerian army which has been battling the insurgents since 2009 have claimed victory over them and their operations several times, but the group has never accepted defeat.

Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center play

Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center

 

READ MORE: This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will marvel you, he imitates Bruce Lee

Whenever the state declares victory, Boko Haram also launches a fresh attack immediately to debunk the claim.

Now that Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has hinted that “Nigerian Army to collaborate with National Park Service and Borno State Government to turn Sambisa forest to tourist centre to attract tourists into the country,” how sure is he that Boko Haram will be completely defeated and the forest will be safe for courageous tourists is what some skeptics are asking.

Well, one can only get fingers crossed to see how it will unfold.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Strange: Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead mother Strange Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead mother
Busted: Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other users Busted Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other users
For Rituals: Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used sanitary pads For Rituals Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used sanitary pads
Video: This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will marvel you, he imitates Bruce Lee Video This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will marvel you, he imitates Bruce Lee
Video: Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with married woman Video Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with married woman
New Strategy: Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with liquid cocaine New Strategy Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with liquid cocaine

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Muslim man pours acid on Christian woman's face for refusing him Pulse Filla Muslim man pours acid on Christian woman's face for refusing him
Video: Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush
Video: Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow



Top Articles

1 Interesting Woman throws party for husband after he married a new wifebullet
2 Video Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with...bullet
3 Disrespect? White men visit African king's palace, refuse to kneel...bullet
4 Truncated Honeymoon Virgin bride hits groom's head with bottle...bullet
5 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of...bullet
6 Blame Game Man impregnates daughter, says she raped him while...bullet
7 Busted Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other...bullet
8 Video Lawmaker being conveyed to face charges jumps out of...bullet
9 New Strategy Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled...bullet
10 Ignorance Of The Law Woman arrested and fined $500 for...bullet

Related Articles

Busted Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other users
For Rituals Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used sanitary pads
Video This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will marvel you, he imitates Bruce Lee
Video Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with married woman
New Strategy Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with liquid cocaine
Video Lawmaker being conveyed to face charges jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush
Interesting “I dumped my boyfriend for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”- Lady
Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow
Video Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie
Blame Game Man impregnates daughter, says she raped him while he was asleep

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a fan headbullet
3 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with...bullet
4 Hilarious Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfiebullet
5 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teethbullet
6 Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bushbullet
7 Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbowbullet
8 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet
9 Shocking Obinim makes church members openly confess...bullet
10 Slay Queen Drama Facebook slay queen's nude video...bullet

Filla

“I left my guy for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”
Interesting “I dumped my boyfriend for a man older than my dad, our s*x life is amazing”- Lady
Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow
Video Heartless father removes son's tooth with crossbow
Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie
Video Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to take selfie
Company driver fired for watching TV while driving
Video Company driver fired for watching TV while driving