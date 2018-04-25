Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit?

news

If the words of Nigeria’s army chief, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai are anything to go by, the vast north-eastern Sambisa forest will eventually become a tourist center where tourists from all walks of life can visit for sightseeing.

The dreaded militant group has been using the Sambisa forest as its hideout from where it orchestrates and executes its deadly attacks on the oil-rich West African country.

Due to Boko Haram’s association with the forest, people fear it as much as the fear the terrorist group.

The Nigerian army which has been battling the insurgents since 2009 have claimed victory over them and their operations several times, but the group has never accepted defeat.

Whenever the state declares victory, Boko Haram also launches a fresh attack immediately to debunk the claim.

Now that Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has hinted that “Nigerian Army to collaborate with National Park Service and Borno State Government to turn Sambisa forest to tourist centre to attract tourists into the country,” how sure is he that Boko Haram will be completely defeated and the forest will be safe for courageous tourists is what some skeptics are asking.

Well, one can only get fingers crossed to see how it will unfold.