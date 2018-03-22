Home > Filla >

Boy, 9 claps 1,080 times to win Guinness Book of World Records


Amazing Video 9-year-old boy wins Guinness Book of World Records after clapping 1,080 times in 1 minute

Seven Wade reportedly became interested in the competition after seeing the former record holder, Eli Bishop on the YouTube page of the Guinness Book of World Records.

  Published: 2018-03-22
Many people across the world have done crazy things to find themselves in the Guinness Book of World Records, but it is interesting how a 9-year-old boy from Florida won his title by clapping for 1080 times in just one minute.

Eli Bishop’s record was 1020 claps in a minute, but Seven Wade through determination observed the technique of his predecessor carefully and practiced on a daily basis until the D-day when he broke the record.

His happy father, Chikako Wade said: “Seven badly wanted to break the world record and began bursting into random clapping episodes every chance he could to make his point!” said Wade’s father, Chikako Wade.

 “Eventually we told him that if he really wanted us to take him seriously about making an official world record attempt, he would have to prove it by setting up a daily practice schedule where he would speed clap in longer intervals than his usual 15-20 seconds.”

He added that breaking the record did not come on a silver platter, saying: “I think it was important for Seven to witness and understand that a lot of preparation and planning goes into something like this. It’s not enough to just be good at something.

“Practicing was only the beginning. Researching the rules and requirements, setting up the attempt, hiring the studio and sound engineers, recruiting the needed photographers, videographers and time keepers, and keeping up with the paperwork all took an incredible amount of dedication. I really wanted him to experience a complete and official Guinness World Records title attempt, even if he did not succeed in breaking the record.

 

Obviously, Chikako Wade was proud to have a son like Seven. He concluded by saying:

I think it’s important to celebrate his skills. I am grateful to Guinness World Records for giving him the opportunity to achieve recognition for such a fun and unusual talent experience from the start to finish was invaluable.”

