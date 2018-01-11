news

The story of a woman who went into Los Angeles branch of Costco to return a Christmas tree for a refund of her money on January 4, has generated serious reactions online.

Her reason was that the tree was dying and she had lost interest in it; as if it was made to live eternally.

Social media users are expressing mixed reactions to the conduct of the woman, with some suggesting that she probably ran out of money due to high expenditure during the festivities.

The unnamed woman got the refund eventually, but her story has become a subject for gossip after a customer who witnessed the incident took photos of the scene and posted on social media.

The witness narrated on Facebook that “I CAN’T MAKE THIS STUFF UP….. Yesterday Jan. 4, 2018 at my local Costco.

“Shame on Costco, Shame on this loser, but it’s going to start costing us all when the word gets out…..

“Woman in line at Costco, totally nonchalant, to return her Christmas tree ‘because it is dead’ on January 4th.

“I saw the whole thing go down with my own two eyes about 30 minutes ago.

“If I didn’t see it, I wouldn’t believe that someone had so little moral values or lack of conscience.”

The rather unhappy witness added that it was “Heartbreaking to think she may have needed that money so much, she lost all self-respect and dignity for it.

“I wish I hadn’t felt so offended initially, otherwise I would have tried to talk to her to find out what was going on. Makes me sad and sorry.

“She did get a refund – not happily though.

“It was questioned, verified purchase on her account and she was shamed to a small degree… But I don’t think it fazed her because she has no conscience.

“She didn’t seem to mind that I took a photo and said ‘Are you serious?!?”