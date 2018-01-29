Car dealer divorces wife after tasting sex doll

Paellas Mohule from Gaborone, Botswana is reported by yabaleftonline.ng as having said that pleasure from sex with his doll was beyond description.
A 39-year-old successful car dealer has reportedly divorced his wife after tasting sex with a doll he had bought for $2,600.00 from the United States.
Paellas Mohule from Gaborone, Botswana is reported by yabaleftonline.ng as having said that pleasure from sex with his doll was beyond description.
After his first encounter with the sex doll, Paellas Mohule reportedly told the wife with whom he has four children that he would only continue to discharge his responsibility towards the family if only she could allow him to enjoy the sex doll.