Home > Filla >

Car dealer divorces wife after tasting sex doll


Sex Doll Craze Car dealer divorces wife after tasting sex doll

Paellas Mohule from Gaborone, Botswana is reported by yabaleftonline.ng as having said that pleasure from sex with his doll was beyond description.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There is an emerging threat to marriage as an institution. Men are now living their wives for sex dolls and women are also taking more delight in artificial things that will give them sexual pleasure.

A 39-year-old successful car dealer has reportedly divorced his wife after tasting sex with a doll he had bought for $2,600.00 from the United States.

READ MORE: Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumia

play

 

Paellas Mohule from Gaborone, Botswana is reported by yabaleftonline.ng as having said that pleasure from sex with his doll was beyond description.

He reportedly claimed that it is just a waste of time and energy having sex with a woman after which he ends up contracting diseases and wasting money.

After his first encounter with the sex doll, Paellas Mohule reportedly told the wife with whom he has four children that he would only continue to discharge his responsibility towards the family if only she could allow him to enjoy the sex doll.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Needing Love: Bedridden woman, 65 seeks divorce from husband who stopped servicing her Needing Love Bedridden woman, 65 seeks divorce from husband who stopped servicing her
Interesting: The world's tallest man hangs out with the world's shortest woman Interesting The world's tallest man hangs out with the world's shortest woman
Horror! Scary looking bird killed in Nigerian town of Ogbomosho Horror! Scary looking bird killed in Nigerian town of Ogbomosho
Jungle Justice: Angry mob burns 'mad woman' found with human parts to death [Graphic Photo] Jungle Justice Angry mob burns 'mad woman' found with human parts to death [Graphic Photo]
Suicide: Bride-to-be drinks poison 10 days to wedding, sends the video to ex boyfriend Suicide Bride-to-be drinks poison 10 days to wedding, sends the video to ex boyfriend
Kind Gesture: Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumia Kind Gesture Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumia

Recommended Videos

Tragic News: Young lady who celebrated her security guard father mourns him Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard father mourns him
Controversy: Adam and Eve are Nigerians, Noah's ark is in Ile Ife - King Controversy Adam and Eve are Nigerians, Noah's ark is in Ile Ife - King
Life Saver: Mr. IBRAH doles out $25,000 to save life of 10-year-old girl Life Saver Mr. IBRAH doles out $25,000 to save life of 10-year-old girl



Top Articles

1 Inside Story This is how Edumanu sex tape got leakedbullet
2 Photos Father brutally beats daughter for refusing him sexbullet
3 Bombshell Chief releases the most scandalous sex video involving...bullet
4 Kind Gesture Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumiabullet
5 Voodooism Man beaten by mob for turning human into a goatbullet
6 Really? The first fake news was found in the Bible – Pope Francisbullet
7 Sex Doll Craze Car dealer divorces wife after tasting sex dollbullet
8 Making love between 12am and 3am is dangerous – Ghanaian...bullet
9 Corporal Punishment Headmaster and 3 other teachers...bullet
10 Heartbreak 3 weeks to wedding, groom finds bride in...bullet

Related Articles

Suicide Bride-to-be drinks poison 10 days to wedding, sends the video to ex boyfriend
Kind Gesture Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumia
Retraction I didn't say Vice President is suffering from stroke - Eagle prophet
Heartbreaking Distressed single mother is selling her kidney to raise son’s school fees
In Nigeria Man kills baby over naming ceremony
Inside Story This is how Edumanu sex tape got leaked
Voodooism Man beaten by mob for turning human into a goat
In Ondo Fulani herdsmen kill 65-year-old woman, cut off private parts
Photos Father brutally beats daughter for refusing him sex
Making love between 12am and 3am is dangerous – Ghanaian Pastor

Top Videos

1 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial...bullet
2 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
3 Funny But Shocking Sidechick pretends to be sex doll after being...bullet
4 Video This video of young lesbian couple trends on social mediabullet
5 Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard father...bullet
6 Social Media Bliss 'I replied to a Facebook post and was...bullet
7 Life Saver Mr. IBRAH doles out $25,000 to save life of...bullet
8 President Oppong Weah Archbishop Duncan Williams anoints...bullet
9 Video Female fans grab Davido's manhood while he...bullet
10 Controversy Adam and Eve are Nigerians, Noah's ark is...bullet

Filla

Retraction I didn't say Vice President is suffering from stroke - Eagle prophet
Heartbreaking Distressed single mother is selling her kidney to raise son’s school fees
An image shows a teenager being beaten in public for impersonating as a naval officer.
Good For Them 2 boys badly flogged in public for impersonating as naval officers
In Nigeria Man kills baby over naming ceremony