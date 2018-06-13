Chief beaten to death by angry subjects

news

Over 200 angry subjects of Igwe Stephen Nwatu, the traditional ruler of Ogbosinne Autonomous Community, in Nkanu West Local Government Area in Nigeria’s Enugu state beat him mercilessly on Monday June 11, leading to his death.

A report by Yabaleftonline.ng indicated that Igwe Stephen Nwatu triggered the wrath of his subjects after he tried to autocratically stop some of his kinsmen from attending a meeting with the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Reports say some of the kinsmen were obstinate and were on their way to meet the governor.

The deceased chief then ordered his driver who apparently was driving him at that moment to run over the kinsmen with the car.

The driver reportedly refused to carry out the cruel order of the chief and tried to reverse the car.

In the process of reversing, the car hit one elderly man and injured his leg.

Some youth numbering about 200 went berserk, pounced on the traditional leader and beat him severely.

The injured chief was reportedly rushed to the Enugu State University Teaching Hospital, (ESUTH) Parklane, but he died as a result of the injuries.

Chairman of the local council, Henry Okenwa confirmed the demise of Igwe Stephen Nwatu.

He is quoted by Yabaleftonline.ng as saying: “I was informed about the incident on Monday afternoon and I rushed to the Parklane Hospital where I met him unconscious. He was later revived and he spoke with me. So, I left the hospital to allow him get more stabilised.

“Regrettably, around 1 a.m. I received another call that the traditional ruler has passed on. I equally rushed back to the hospital where I found it to be true. We made efforts to deposit him to the mortuary.

“Since Monday night police have been battling to ensure that there was peace. The burning of houses might have started after the police left the community and I have briefed the governor. As we speak, I am with the commissioner of police discussing the situation.”