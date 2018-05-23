Home > Filla >

Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse bin


Man kills lover, stuffs corpse in bucket to dump in refuse bin when he was caught

Isaiah Chukwu allegedly killed his 26-year-old lover, identified only as Joy at their residence where they had been cohabiting.

A spare parts dealer in Nigeria’s Balogun Street, Oshodi was severely assaulted by a mob after he was caught attempting to dump the corpse of his girlfriend he had allegedly killed and stuffed in a bucket.

Media reports suggest that Isaiah Chukwu allegedly killed his 26-year-old lover, identified only as Joy at their residence where they had been cohabiting.

Prior to the discovery, Isaiah Chukwu is reported to have declared the deceased missing.

Some youth of the area reportedly saw him heading towards the refuse bin with a sack in which he wrapped the dead body and questioned him, but the suspect ignored them.

However, an Islamic cleric who was passing by at that moment became curious and opened the sack containing the dead body stuffed in a bucket.

Incensed resident could not restrain their emotions as they attacked him left right and center.

A witness is quoted as saying: “When people went to the room after the woman’s corpse was discovered, the whole apartment was filled with perfume.”

 

Another resident of the area also said: “They don’t fight. In fact, people always envied their relationship.

“We recovered a knife which he used for the crime and four mobile phones from the house. Although investigations are ongoing, we suspect it had to do with suspicion of infidelity.

Reports say the suspect was eventually handed over to the police.

