Home > Filla >

Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengers


Sad! Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengers

The deceased, Julius Kamau was reportedly doing his business on Mwiki-Kasarani route over the weekend when he charged passengers KSh 100 instead of KSh 80.

  • Published:
'Officials' beat driver’s mate to death for overcharging passengers play

'Officials' beat driver’s mate to death for overcharging passengers
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A conductor of vehicle belonging to Mwiki Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization (SACCO) in Kenya was beaten to death by some men who claimed to be officials of the transport company for overcharging passengers.

The deceased, Julius Kamau was reportedly doing his business on Mwiki-Kasarani route over the weekend when he charged passengers KSh 100 instead of KSh 80.

Unknown to him, some self-acclaimed officials of the Mwiki Sacco Limited were also onboard the car at that very moment, and enquired from the passengers how much they had been charged.

The said officials then engaged the conductor in a heated argument having learnt that he had charged passengers an extra KSh 20. They then pounced on him and beat him mercilessly.

'Officials' beat driver’s mate to death for overcharging passengers play

'Officials' beat driver’s mate to death for overcharging passengers

 

READ MORE: “From Thursday, any church member without voter’s card will not be allowed to worship.” – Pastor warns

Wife of the deceased who apparently died subsequently was quoted as saying: "He told me he did not see the point of charging the passengers Ksh.80 then drop them off at Stima area and leave them stranded looking for another vehicle to take them to Mwiki. So he decided to charge Ksh.100 then go straight to Mwiki.”

Though the unnamed officials who took the law into their hands claimed the deceased was tarnishing the image of the Mwiki Sacco Limited, the company has disassociated itself from the attack, according to Tuko.co.ke.

What is not clear yet is whether the incident has been reported to the police and what will eventually become of the case.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Confession: Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters Confession Pickpocket arrested after stealing 1200 phones from commuters
Swift Intervention: Highways Authority fixes Accra-Tema motorway after Pulse Ghana's report Swift Intervention Highways Authority fixes Accra-Tema motorway after Pulse Ghana's report
Directive: “From Thursday, any church member without voter’s card will not be allowed to worship.” – Pastor warns Directive “From Thursday, any church member without voter’s card will not be allowed to worship.” – Pastor warns
Photos: Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani man Photos Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani man
Video: Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel
Drug Abuse: Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol Drug Abuse Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Mum buys penis pasta for children for dinner Pulse Filla Mum buys penis pasta for children for dinner
Watch: Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers
Pulse Filla: 6 students buried in excreta after school's pit caved in on them Pulse Filla 6 students buried in excreta after school's pit caved in on them



Top Articles

1 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come down...bullet
2 Unfortunate Maid arrested for breaking the head of her boss who tried...bullet
3 Drug Abuse Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadolbullet
4 Rare Form one student gives birth to twins one week apartbullet
5 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbersbullet
6 Mob Injustice Woman stripped naked and paraded in market for...bullet
7 Photos Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani manbullet
8 Too Much Orgasm “I enjoyed unprotected sex with my boss on...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet

Related Articles

Photos Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani man
Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel
Drug Abuse Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol
Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers
Mob Injustice Woman stripped naked and paraded in market for allegedly stealing fowl
Rare Form one student gives birth to twins one week apart
Animal Rights Horse sues owner, demands a $100,000 damage for neglect
Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come down from his head
Mystery 7 long needles found in 3-year-old girl’s body
Too Much Knowledge Lawyer wife stabs lawyer husband to death over property ownership

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
2 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to...bullet
3 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
4 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with...bullet
5 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbersbullet
6 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
7 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
8 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet
9 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet
10 Die-hard Banned soccer fan rents crane watch football gamebullet

Filla

Horse sues owner, demands a $100,000 damage for neglect
Animal Rights Horse sues owner, demands a $100,000 damage for neglect
7 long needles found in 3-year-old girl’s body
Mystery 7 long needles found in 3-year-old girl’s body
Lawyer wife stabs lawyer husband to death over property ownership
Too Much Knowledge Lawyer wife stabs lawyer husband to death over property ownership
Six students buried in school’s pit latrine
Disaster Six students buried in excreta after school’s pit latrine caved in on them