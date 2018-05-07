Driver’s mate beaten to death for overcharging passengers

news

A conductor of vehicle belonging to Mwiki Savings and Credit Cooperative Organization (SACCO) in Kenya was beaten to death by some men who claimed to be officials of the transport company for overcharging passengers.

The deceased, Julius Kamau was reportedly doing his business on Mwiki-Kasarani route over the weekend when he charged passengers KSh 100 instead of KSh 80.

Unknown to him, some self-acclaimed officials of the Mwiki Sacco Limited were also onboard the car at that very moment, and enquired from the passengers how much they had been charged.

The said officials then engaged the conductor in a heated argument having learnt that he had charged passengers an extra KSh 20. They then pounced on him and beat him mercilessly.

Wife of the deceased who apparently died subsequently was quoted as saying: "He told me he did not see the point of charging the passengers Ksh.80 then drop them off at Stima area and leave them stranded looking for another vehicle to take them to Mwiki. So he decided to charge Ksh.100 then go straight to Mwiki.”

Though the unnamed officials who took the law into their hands claimed the deceased was tarnishing the image of the Mwiki Sacco Limited, the company has disassociated itself from the attack, according to Tuko.co.ke.

What is not clear yet is whether the incident has been reported to the police and what will eventually become of the case.