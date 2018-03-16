Home > Filla >

Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings


False Prophecy Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings for breakthrough

During one of Kingsley Abiekunogho's church programmes in September last year, a visiting pastor asked the complainant to donate the said car N20, 000 in order to experience the breakthrough God had for him.

  • Published:
Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings play

Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Founder of God Is Able Mega Fire Ministry at Opolo, Yenagoa in Nigeria has been arraigned for court by the Bayelsa State police after his arrest occasioned by a report filed by a churchgoer claiming that he had taken his Toyota SUV car and further made him withdraw all monies in his account for him.

Kingsley Abiekunogho reportedly made one Jones Seiyefa his Toyota SUV and N20, 000 to him in order to have a “spiritual breakthrough”.

He has been charged with obtaining the car and the money by false pretence.

Reports have it that during one of his church programmes in September last year, a visiting pastor asked the complainant to donate the said car N20, 000 in order to experience the breakthrough God had for him.

Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings play

Church member sues pastor who took his SUV car and life savings

 

READ MORE: Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police

Jones Seiyefa was given some “special” the next day to drink so as to facilitate the breakthrough.

Apparently, it was only after transferring nthe ownership of the car and the money to the pastor that he came back to his real senses.

Instead of the breakthrough, the complainant’s life reportedly became more miserable.

A relative said she tried fruitlessly to stop the complainant from obeying the so-called prophesy.

She said: “By the grace of God, days after he did the change of ownership he came back to his senses and revealed that he did all he did because he was under some kind of influence.”

Kingsley Abiekunogho pleaded not guilty and the magistrate’s court judge, Eke Spiff ordered him to produce the guest pastor who pronounced the said prophecy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

In Court: Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police In Court Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police
Casting Out Evil Spirit: Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
2 Life Sentences: "You must be removed permanently from society" - Court jails Female genitals dealer 2 Life Sentences "You must be removed permanently from society" - Court jails Female genitals dealer
End Of Road: Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce End Of Road Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce
Jealousy: My husband smells my pant whenever I leave home and come back- Wife fumes Jealousy My husband smells my pant whenever I leave home and come back- Wife fumes
Scandal: Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing another man Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing another man

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Strange Thing Happens To Rev. Sister After Taking Communion Pulse Filla Strange Thing Happens To Rev. Sister After Taking Communion
Video: Church gives signed bank checks to all members Video Church gives signed bank checks to all members
Pulse Filla: Woman Burns Wedding Dress And Divorces Cheating Husband Pulse Filla Woman Burns Wedding Dress And Divorces Cheating Husband



Top Articles

1 Official Porn Boss forgets to hang up conference call, broadcasts sex...bullet
2 Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing another manbullet
3 Nigel Gaisie Prophet predicts doom for Ghana; claims ex-president...bullet
4 Embarrassment Two women arrested in shopping mall after stealing...bullet
5 Scandal Two prison officers sacked for having sex with inmatesbullet
6 Photos Man catches house help with all these charms 3 days...bullet
7 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
8 Suicide? Emirate flight crew member, opens emergency exit,...bullet
9 Video Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to...bullet
10 Scary Photos Rev. sister vomits Holy Communion and...bullet

Related Articles

In Court Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police
Casting Out Evil Spirit Mother kills baby in attempt to exorcise her
2 Life Sentences "You must be removed permanently from society" - Court jails Female genitals dealer
End Of Road Donald Trump and wife mysteriously divorce
Jealousy My husband smells my pant whenever I leave home and come back- Wife fumes
Saddening Photos Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush
Video Man packs himself in a box like frozen fish to migrate to Europe
Official Porn Boss forgets to hang up conference call, broadcasts sex with female colleague
Scandal Married pastor mistakenly shares photo of him kissing another man
People Are Asking Is this a dog or human being?

Top Videos

1 Video Armed robber-tuned pastor reveals how she and husband committed crimesbullet
2 Video Church gives signed bank checks to all membersbullet
3 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
4 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastorbullet
5 Video Father forcibly kisses son's bride at weddingbullet
6 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up being...bullet
7 Video Female graduate with 2nd Class Upper quits job to...bullet
8 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another...bullet
9 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic...bullet
10 Video Nigeria pastor gives Shopping Mall, a Petrol...bullet

Filla

Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush
Saddening Photos Soldier reveals how he sleeps in the bush
Is this a dog or human being?
People Are Asking Is this a dog or human being?
Telcos face parliament after majority leader, MPs receive porn
Trouble Telcos face parliament after majority leader, other MPs receive porn on their phones
Dog waits at the door of hospital where his owner died 4 months ago
Unflinching Loyalty This dog still waits at the entrance of hospital where his owner died 4 months ago