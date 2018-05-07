Home > Filla >

Church members without voter’s card will not worship.” - Pastor


Directive “From Thursday, any church member without voter’s card will not be allowed to worship.” – Pastor warns

Bishop Simeon Okah who is also the South-South Vice President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) reportedly made the controversial statement to newsmen on Saturday in Warri, Delta State.

  • Published:
Church members without voter’s card will not worship.” - Pastor play

Church members without voter’s card will not worship.” - Pastor
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Founder and head pastor of the Flock of Christ Mission located in Warri, Nigeria’s Delta State has warned his congregants that possessing the Permanent Voters’ Card (PVC) which is known in Ghana as the Voters’ Identification card will be a precondition to retain their membership of the church.

Bishop Simeon Okah who is also the South-South Vice President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) reportedly made the controversial statement to newsmen on Saturday in Warri, Delta State.

He said categorically that church members without Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC, “would not be allowed to worship.”

Church members without voter’s card will not worship.” - Pastor play

Church members without voter’s card will not worship.” - Pastor

 

In Ghana, men of God are not expected to meddle in politics and those who have dared to share their views on political matters have suffered stern backlash from politicians who are not favoured by their views.

READ MORE: Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani man

The bishop is quoted as saying: “From Thursday, any member of my church who does not have his or her voter’s card would not enter this house (Church). By the grace of God, I am the one God used in founding the Flock of Christ Mission.”

He said the time has come for the church to play an active role in the politics of the various countries they are situated in.

Church members without voter’s card will not worship.” - Pastor play

Church members without voter’s card will not worship.” - Pastor
 

What is likely to save the man of God is the fact that he did not espouse the views of any particular political party, but rather seemed to be triggering enthusiasm of his members in deciding the fate of their country, which is a civic responsibility.

If all churches would emulate what Bishop Simeon Okah has started, voter apathy that characterizes elections in African countries may be reduced to the barest minimum.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani man Photos Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani man
Video: Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel
Drug Abuse: Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol Drug Abuse Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol
Watch: Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers
Video: Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come down from his head Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come down from his head
Mob Injustice: Woman stripped naked and paraded in market for allegedly stealing fowl Mob Injustice Woman stripped naked and paraded in market for allegedly stealing fowl

Recommended Videos

Video: Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel
Watch: Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers
Pulse Filla: 6 students buried in excreta after school's pit caved in on them Pulse Filla 6 students buried in excreta after school's pit caved in on them



Top Articles

1 Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come down...bullet
2 Unfortunate Maid arrested for breaking the head of her boss who tried...bullet
3 Rare Form one student gives birth to twins one week apartbullet
4 Drug Abuse Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadolbullet
5 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbersbullet
6 Mob Injustice Woman stripped naked and paraded in market for...bullet
7 Too Much Orgasm “I enjoyed unprotected sex with my boss on...bullet
8 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
9 Photos Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying...bullet
10 Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed...bullet

Related Articles

Photos Bishop Agyinasare reportedly heals dying Pakistani man
Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabriel
Drug Abuse Okada man resuscitated after overdosing on tramadol
Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbers
Mob Injustice Woman stripped naked and paraded in market for allegedly stealing fowl
Rare Form one student gives birth to twins one week apart
Animal Rights Horse sues owner, demands a $100,000 damage for neglect
Video Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come down from his head
Mystery 7 long needles found in 3-year-old girl’s body
Too Much Knowledge Lawyer wife stabs lawyer husband to death over property ownership

Top Videos

1 Hilarious Thief reports himself to police as stolen bag refused to come downbullet
2 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s...bullet
3 Video Obinim visits heaven, chastises Angel Gabrielbullet
4 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim...bullet
5 Bestiality Dog owner sues model who seduced his dog until it...bullet
6 Watch Obinim makes woman carry bag of cement for lotto numbersbullet
7 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
8 Die-hard Banned soccer fan rents crane watch football gamebullet
9 Video Father storms daughters engagement with "SAY NO"...bullet
10 Interesting Deadly snake removed from company's stovebullet

Filla

Horse sues owner, demands a $100,000 damage for neglect
Animal Rights Horse sues owner, demands a $100,000 damage for neglect
7 long needles found in 3-year-old girl’s body
Mystery 7 long needles found in 3-year-old girl’s body
Lawyer wife stabs lawyer husband to death over property ownership
Too Much Knowledge Lawyer wife stabs lawyer husband to death over property ownership
Six students buried in school’s pit latrine
Disaster Six students buried in excreta after school’s pit latrine caved in on them