Bishop Simeon Okah who is also the South-South Vice President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) reportedly made the controversial statement to newsmen on Saturday in Warri, Delta State.
He said categorically that church members without Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC, “would not be allowed to worship.”
In Ghana, men of God are not expected to meddle in politics and those who have dared to share their views on political matters have suffered stern backlash from politicians who are not favoured by their views.
The bishop is quoted as saying: “From Thursday, any member of my church who does not have his or her voter’s card would not enter this house (Church). By the grace of God, I am the one God used in founding the Flock of Christ Mission.”
What is likely to save the man of God is the fact that he did not espouse the views of any particular political party, but rather seemed to be triggering enthusiasm of his members in deciding the fate of their country, which is a civic responsibility.
If all churches would emulate what Bishop Simeon Okah has started, voter apathy that characterizes elections in African countries may be reduced to the barest minimum.