One of the numerous houses belonging to the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila was reported to have been set ablaze.

The AFP reported that a militia group, Mai-Mai armed group is suspected to have attacked the house in Museienene, North Kivu province of the country.

Joseph Kabila became president of DRC since January 2001 after the assassination of his father, President Laurent-Désiré Kabila. He was elected as President in 2006, and given the mandate again in 2011 to rule for a second term.

An election was supposed to have been held in November, 2016, but was suspended until early 2018, following a claim that the government would want to conduct a census before the elections.

Meanwhile, the DRC has experienced lots of insurgencies and attendant attacks. In this particular suspected arson, an army official told the AFP that “The residence of the head of state in Musienene has been targeted in an attack from 03:00 and then burned by the Mai-Mai.”

The unnamed official added that “The attackers ransacked everything before setting the house and some vehicles on fire.”