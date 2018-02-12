Court finds prophet guilty after his awkward healing methods

news

A South African prophet is awaiting his sentencing after he was found guilty of guilty of five counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and one of contravening the agricultural stock remedies act.

The Mookgopong Magistrates Court, in Limpopo province found Lethebo Rabalago guilty of the charges following his arrest when he sprayed the eyes of his church members with an insecticide called Doom.

Lethebo Rabalago claimed to have been curing the women of eye problems by spraying their faces with the product. He also claimed the insecticide could cure HIV and AIDS and cancer. He said one of the women whose faces he sprayed with the Doom was "just fine because she believed in the power of God".

In pronouncing the ruling, Magistrate Frans Mahodi is quoted by the BBC as saying the fact that the five complainants "were sprayed on their faces with Doom makes this offence [the] worst of its kind". He added that some of the complainants subsequently suffered some "detrimental side effects... like coughing for more than seven months.”