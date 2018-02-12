Court finds prophet guilty after his awkward healing methods

Lethebo Rabalago was arrested and charged after he sprayed an insecticide called Doom on the faces of his church members, with the claim that he was curing them of eye problems.
The Mookgopong Magistrates Court, in Limpopo province found Lethebo Rabalago guilty of the charges following his arrest when he sprayed the eyes of his church members with an insecticide called Doom.
In pronouncing the ruling, Magistrate Frans Mahodi is quoted by the BBC as saying the fact that the five complainants "were sprayed on their faces with Doom makes this offence [the] worst of its kind". He added that some of the complainants subsequently suffered some "detrimental side effects... like coughing for more than seven months.”