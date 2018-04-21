Home > Filla >

Death penalty for rapists of kids under 12 years of age


In India Death penalty for rapists of kids under 12 years of age

The move was approved by the country's cabinet amid outrage in the country following a string of cases involving sexual violence.

India has approved death penalty for convicted rapists who rape kids under the age of 12.

Study shows only 5-6% of rape cases in India are reported. More than 7,200 children are raped every year in India. In large number of cases, rapists are relatives or known to victims, according to India journalists on Twitter by name @AartiTikoo.

For speedy trial of rape cases, new fast track courts will be set up in consultation with States and High Courts, the Indiatimes.com reports.

