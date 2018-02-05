Disguised man reaches finals of an all-female beauty contest

news

A 22-year-old young man has made the headlines in a rather intriguing manner after he disguised himself as a female and took part in an all-female beauty contest and even got to the finals.

Eli Diaghilev, according to the odditycentral.com had an argument with his friends in which he tried to make them understand that “thanks to all the available cosmetics, digital editing tools like Photoshop and the general falseness in the beauty industry, even a man could pass as a beautiful woman.”

The young man who reportedly has been a model since age 17 and has an appreciable knowledge already about the beauty industry, then chose to hide his identity and auditioned for the 2018 Miss Virtual Kazakhstan beauty contest with the name, Arina Aliyeva.

Eli Diaghilev’s main point was that, contemporary women have abandoned inner beauty and are espousing physical artificial beauty. He said gone are the days when individuality and charisma were the hallmarks of real women, but now, beauty has been devalued to a commercial commodity.

Surprisingly, Eli Diaghilev managed to evade recognition throughout the contest up to the final stage when he was announced as one of the finalists.

It was only shortly after the announcement that he revealed his true identity by releasing a video to unveil his masculine features and intensions.

Organisers of the event then disqualified the young man for entering the contest by presenting false identity.

His story comes after a Russian man, Andrey Nagorny equally won a women’s lingerie modeling contest last year, according to odditycentral.com.

Eli Diaghilev is reported by NUR Kazakhstan as saying, “I was pleasantly surprised by the reaction of the people of Kazakhstan and the fact that many supported my actions.”

He added that, “It was not my intention to simply deceive people, I wanted to draw the attention to the fact that adhering to the same beauty standards is not important. It’s the naturalness and individuality of each person that really matter, not something that is shown somewhere and labelled as fashionable and beautiful even if it doesn’t fit you.”