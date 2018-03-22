Doctors wrongly cut pregnant woman’s intestines

news

The Kenyatta National Hospital in Kenya has found itself in another trouble again as reports suggest that doctors at the facility have wrongly cut a woman’s intestines leaving her in a debilitating state.

This latest incident comes after a similar one that went viral last month when some doctors mistakenly cut open a wrong patient’s head. He was mistaken for another patient who was supposed to undergo brain surgery due to blood clot in his brain.

The incident created lots of backlash for the hospital and the doctors involved were suspended and subsequently reinstated after protest by other workers.

According to Africafeeds.com, the latest case involves a pregnant woman by name Susan Nekesa who underwent surgery to deliver her of her twin babies.

She reportedly told a local media, Citizen TV that the blunder has made her stomach swell and she is unable to either sit up or walk.

Corroborating the claim, sister of the victim, Evelyn Anindo is quoted as saying: “When I came to see her, I found that she had a swollen stomach,” Evelyn said adding that “Her stomach was also very hot and she could not talk. We communicated using signs.”

Her husband, Robert Sitati also said: “It was discovered that the surgery was done wrongly. A portion of the small intestines, like 50cm, was outside the chamber where it was supposed to be.”

It is reported that Susan was later rushed back to the hospital after complaining of stomach pain. It was then that doctors reportedly admitted that they had made a mistake.

It is unclear what could be responsible for the mishaps at the facility and what actions the Hospital is likely to take regarding this latest case.

Attempting to correct the error, the doctors reportedly removed the affected portion of then victim's intestines and left a small opening (called stoma) to allow her pass stool through a colostomy bag.